Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey reveals how he'll celebrate; has THIS message for fans

Today, on September 7th, we celebrate the highly anticipated and auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. On this special occasion, Sudhanshu Pandey exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and also gave a special to his fans.

While speaking with Pinkvilla, Sudhanshu Pandey shared his plans for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year. He shared, "Like every year, this year again Bappa is coming home. Every year this period of 1.5 or 2 days almost, is the most unbelievable period. We are not from Mumbai, but for the last 25 to 27 years we have been celebrating Ganpati every year. We love to decorate our house and have guests over; the whole atmosphere for two days is beautiful."

The 50-year-old continued, "During this festival, we feel Atithi Devo Bhava, the way we take care of our guests is absolutely beautiful. It feels like Bappa is sitting right there, and the whole atmosphere is so divine. This is what we have planned again this year. We will decorate our house, we will make food, there will be people coming home, and we are going to have a great time serving Bappa at home."

Take a look at the post here-

When asked about any experience where he felt Ganpati Bappa was blessing him, the Anupamaa actor said, "When Bappa is home, it feels like he is right there, and you know that he is looking at you, blessing you; he is always going to be the guiding force in your life. In fact, I pray to his father. I'm surrendered to Mahakal. I'm a fan of Father and the Son. For me, it is like home."

Advertisement

Further, Sudhanshu continued, "He is always there. I don't know anything without taking his name. I leave the house taking his name; I start the car taking his name. So Ganpati Bappa is always there in my everything throughout the day."

The Singh Is Kinng actor added, "It's like every year he comes and goes, and we don't even realise that now Bappa was home, and now he is gone, and now he is back. It is the most unbelievable and unreal festival, which we all enjoy and love from the core of the heart."

Before concluding, Sudhanshu gave a message to his beloved fans and urged everyone to maintain discipline during Visarjan. He quoted, "Celebrate and welcome Bappa. Enjoy the positivity, the positive atmosphere, and the divinity. Observe it, and may he bring a lot of positivity to your homes. In case you are stepping out for Visarjan, please maintain discipline; nobody should get troubled because of your celebration. Just keep that in mind and be blessed."

Advertisement

Pinkvilla team wishes everyone a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

ALSO READ: After Sudhanshu Pandey-Karan Kundrra, Jasmine Bhasin and Uorfi Javed to participate in Karan Johar's The Traitors?