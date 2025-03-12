'He accused me of cheating every day': Actress Aditi Sharma responds to husband Abhineet Kaushik’s allegations

Actress Aditi Sharma has finally responded to the allegations made by her husband, Abhineet Kaushik, who claimed she was cheating on him with her Apollena co-star, Samarthya Gupta. Breaking her silence, Aditi shared her side of the story with India Forums, revealing that Abhineet would regularly accuse her of cheating, even over simple interactions with men.

“He accused me of cheating every other day,” Aditi Sharma stated. “Samarthya and I are just good friends. But even if I looked at a man, replied to a message, or spoke to someone at a party, it would become an issue. He would call me terrible names. Even using a heart emoji would lead to a fight. When we went to a counselor for help, she dismissed his concerns as his own insecurities.”

The actress further alleged that Abhineet Kaushik’s insecurities went beyond verbal accusations; he even tracked her movements. “There was no inbuilt tracker in my car. He put two AirTags on me. I found them, but I’m sure he has already unlinked them by now,” she revealed.

She described how his controlling behavior affected her daily life. “He had a problem with every man I spoke to. Even now, the same people he calls his friends—if I sat next to them, he would question me. He would say things like, ‘Why were you sitting there? Why couldn’t you just leave? Learn how to be a lady.’ The nagging never stopped, and I was constantly asked to stay quiet.”

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 fame expressed that she has been through a tough time and is still struggling. “This was supposed to be a private matter, but now, unfortunately, it isn’t. I just hope people can be more kind and look at the situation with an open mind instead of spreading negativity about either of us. Everyone is just trying to find peace,” she said.

She stated that if a woman leaves within such a short time, there must be a reason, questioning whether she should be made to suffer her entire life just because society deems divorce unacceptable. She further asked why she should be expected to wait 10 or 20 years before finally speaking about her suffering.

On the other hand, the Apollena actor, Samarthya Gupta, also opened up about the allegations. He stated that he was distressed to find his name dragged into this but clarified that he and Aditi are good friends.