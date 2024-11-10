Hema Sharma says her life ‘didn't change’ after Bigg Boss 18; talks about facing financial strain, selling gold earrings to make ends meet: ‘Khushi celebrate karu ya ye sochu…’

Hema Sharma or Viral Bhabhi became the first contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house but got embroiled in a controversy after her estranged husband leveled serious allegations against her. Now, she has opened up about experiencing financial strain and recalled paying the house rent by selling her gold earrings. While people think that her life after the show has changed, Hema still struggles to make ends meet.

Hema Sharma had only Rs 50,000 in hand

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Hema shared that she had a very tough situation when she learned about her selection for Bigg Boss 18. She was perplexed about whether to express excitement or worry about preparing for the show with only Rs 50,000 and one and a half days left in hand. She was weighed down by the worries of what would happen to her children during her absence.

The Dabangg 3 actress explained how, despite consistent efforts on social media platforms, her income barely reached Rs 50,000 to 60,000 a month. With that amount, she managed to cover the essential needs and continued providing the service she used to do. Hema claimed she took on every responsibility after her separation from her husband in April, from her kids' food to overseeing their education and even paying the electricity bill.

In the same conversation, the Bigg Boss 18 fame revealed that her husband sent Rs 35,000 for rent and offered no additional support. She accused her husband of taunting her about money.

Reflecting on the challenging situation she found herself in before entering the house, Hema Sharma broke down and revealed that she was reaching out to several people to seek help. However, nobody reached out to her, showing willingness to help. The actress not only handed over the ATM card to her son but also left her gold earrings at home for the worst situation.

Hema Sharma on not having clothes to wear in Bigg Boss 18

Recalling her stint in Bigg Boss 18, Hema Sharma expressed that she felt bad whenever she would see her fellow contenders wearing stylish outfits but she would just repeat her clothes. When she was locked inside the jail, Hema had no slippers to wear and no clothes to put on in the night.

"Mere paas itne paise bhi nahi thhe ke main koi ek nayi saree bhi kharid saku. I bought only night suits worth rupees 1000 before entering the show. One of which tore on the first day itself. I spent 12 days in the show in just three nighties. When I told Sara that I had no clothes, then Sara gave me her kaftan. When I would see everyone wearing new clothes, my morale would go down because I would keep repeating outfits," Hema, aka Viral Bhabhi, added.

Hema Sharma claims her husband has stopped sending her house rent

After her eviction from Bigg Boss 18, Hema and her estranged husband, Gaurav Saxena, accused each other of neglecting family matters. She told the Free Press Journal that he used her popularity to elevate his own fame. Sharma elaborated that for the past seven months, he gave her a monthly allowance of Rs. 35,000, but now he has suddenly stopped providing it.

The Viral Bhabhi lastly said, "I sold my earrings off which were worth 1,37,000 rupees. I have to pay the rent now, pay my light bill and other things as well. I am saying this for the first time because my people do not know what were my conditions when I entered the house."

