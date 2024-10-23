Bigg Boss 18's Hema Sharma claps back at estranged husband's allegations; latter claims he paid Rs 3.5 lakhs for her entry into reality show

Hema Sharma is the first contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house. Meanwhile, the social media sensation has found herself embroiled in controversy after her estranged husband, Gaurav Saxena, leveled serious allegations against her. The latter claim that Hema demanded a lavish flat worth Rs 2.5 crore in exchange for letting him meet their son.

Sharing her side of the story, Hema addressed the accusations and asserted how Gaurav is taken aback by the fact that the woman he abandoned made it to Bigg Boss and gained popularity. Talking to Etimes, Hema, aka Viral Bhabhi, explained that she would discuss all the issues in detail with her advocate. She highlighted that her estranged husband, who is a NRI from Uganda, couldn't digest her popularity.

"He just wanted to be famous. He wanted me to earn a living. He always desired to be a celebrity husband, but when I realized it was me who had to earn a livelihood, why would I get married to you? I would not have got married only if I had to work and bring in money," added Hema, expressing frustration at Saxena's claims.

On the other hand, Gaurav Saxena made a surprising revelation and shared that he paid Rs 3.5 lakhs for her participation in Bigg Boss. Recalling an incident, he said that Hema had been trying for the reality show for the last two years and had come across a PR company that guaranteed her entry into Bigg Boss. However, the company charged Rs 3.5 lakhs, and Gaurav gave the money.

Saxena detailed that while he was not sure whether the PR tactics would secure her spot in the show, Hema was quite confident about it. According to him, when she failed after trying for BB 17 and BB OTT 3, the social media personality slammed the contestants in her vlog.

Talking about Hema participating in the Salman Khan-hosted show, Gaurav expressed his disappointment in her and revealed that he was surprised as their son is still on his mother's feed. "When I had married her, she had told me that she was in no contact with her family, so I have never met Hema's mother," concluded Saxena.

For the uninformed, Gaurav claimed he is already providing financial support each month, including for her expenses and house rent. He revealed that Hema has made a surprising demand: she wants him to purchase a lavish flat, specifically a 2 BHK property valued at an astounding Rs 2.50 crore. Besides this, he has accused her of intentionally keeping their son away from him.

