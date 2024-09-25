Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Mustafa feels insulted by Sharjeena's stubborn wish to stay; 'Main kyun zaleel ho raha hun?'

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is becoming more engaging with each passing episode. After Sharjeena's parents got to know about her and Mustafa's situation, they visited the couple in their new apartment. Although they wanted to take them away with themselves, Sharjeena and Mustafa decided to stay with each other and face the challenges. And now, the makers have released the promo, giving a sneak peek into the upcoming episode.

The promo clip opens up with Sharjeena's father expressing disappointment in Mustafa and says, "Meri phool jaisi bachchi ko Mustafa ne kis jagah daala hai. Khud toh kisi kaabil hai nahi, meri beti ko bhi khwaar kar ke rakh diya hai." (It is because of Mustafa that my delicate daughter has to live in such a dirty neighborhood. He himself is not capable of anything; he has ruined my daughter's life as well).

On the other hand, Sharjeena wants to stay by Mustafa's side and overcome the challenges together. She ensures him, saying, "Haalat chahe jaise bhi ho, main tumhe chhod ke nahi jaana chahti." (No matter what the situation is, I am not going to leave you). However, Mustafa has a different approach. He asks her, "Toh tumhari zid ki wajah se main kyun zaleel ho raha hun? Jisko dekho sar utha ke mujhe zaleel kar deta hai." (So why am I being humiliated because of your stubbornness? Everyone humiliates me).

Not only this but Sharjeena is also seen getting emotional while talking to him. She inquires why he keeps asking her to go to her parents' home as if he wants to stay far from her. Further, the promo transitions to a scene wherein Mustafa's sister, Sidra, asks their father if he also believes Mustafa stole the money. Later, she visits Sharjeena's new apartment to meet them, but Mustafa gives her a cold reply. He asks her not to come again, as he has no relation with anyone now except Sharjeena.

For the uninitiated, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, Hania Aamir as Sharjeena, Emmad Irfani as Adeel, Javed Sheikh as Iftekhar, Bushra Ansari as Shagufta, Maya Khan as Sidra, and Naeema Butt as Rubab.

