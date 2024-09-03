Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is winning the hearts of the viewers. In today’s (September 2) episode, Shreem Sharma, whose mom's dream was to see him on the hot seat, faced a challenging Rs 25 lakh question on Rabindranath Tagore.

Shreem Sharma is an astrologer by profession, and his father has also been deeply rooted in astrology and has taken the family tradition ahead. The contestant faced a Rs 25 lakh question about the centenary celebrations of Rabindranath Tagore. Shreem could not answer despite his efforts and chose to quit, taking home Rs 12,50,000.

Amitabh Bachchan asked, “The name of which of these locations was changed to Tagore Square for a day during the centenary celebrations of Rabindranath Tagore?”

The options are:

A. Red Square, Moscow

B. Times Square, New York

C. Trafalgar Square, London

D. St. Peter’s Square, Vatican

The correct answer to the Rs 25 lakh question was Times Square, New York.

During the episode, Shreem shared that when he received the call on May 3 about the ground audition, he was so overjoyed that he began a 108-day fast immediately. He decided to abstain from food, vegetables, and grains, consuming only fruits to sustain himself. He hopes that, with the Almighty's grace, he will break his fast on the KBC set in front of Amitabh Bachchan.

In the upcoming episode on September 5, Paris Olympics medalists Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat will appear on the show, where Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate their achievements. The athletes will share their experiences from the recently concluded 2024 Summer Olympics.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, a popular quiz reality show, combines knowledge with inspiration and transforms lives through its life-changing cash prizes.

KBC Season 16, which premiered on Sony TV on August 12 with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host, airs new episodes Monday to Friday at 9 PM and is available for streaming on Sony LIV.

