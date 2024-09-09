On Sunday, September 8, Vikas Sethi, best known for his role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, tragically passed away at the age of 48 from a heart attack. His sudden death has left fans in shock, and many are revisiting his last Instagram post from May, which was a heartfelt tribute to Mother’s Day.

Vikas Sethi's final Instagram post, dated May 12, 17 weeks ago, was a Mother’s Day tribute. In the photo, he is dressed in a green kurta and white pajama, seated beside his mother, Surekha Sethi, who is arranging an aarti thali on the table. Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY… MOM LOVE YOU.”

Fans, shocked by the actor’s sudden passing, flooded his final Instagram post with messages of condolences. A fan wrote, “Oh man...I'm watching K3G and went to Wikipedia and saw that terrible news...oh man. Prayers for the family.” Another fan commented, “Too young to die! It breaks my heart! We still remember your role in movies and in serials. You was fabulous actor and for sure human. May your soul rest in peace.”

In an interview with PTI, Vikas’s wife, Jhanvi Sethi, shared the details of his final moments. She revealed that they were in Nashik for a family event when he began experiencing vomiting and diarrhea. Despite his reluctance to go to the hospital, they arranged for a doctor to visit their home.

When Jhanvi checked on him around 6 am on Sunday, she found he had already passed away. The doctor confirmed he died from a cardiac arrest in his sleep. His body has been sent to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem.

Vikas Sethi was known for his supporting roles in popular daily soaps during the 2000s. He made his film debut in the 2003 drama Oops!, where he played a male stripper who falls in love with his best friend's mother.

Additionally, he appeared in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as Robbie, Kareena Kapoor's friend, and in the 2001 film Deewaanapan, starring Arjun Rampal and Dia Mirza. In 2019, he had a notable role in the Telugu blockbuster ISmart Shankar.

