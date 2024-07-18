Laughter Chefs PROMO: Orry's reaction after seeing 'Borivali ka Justin Bieber' is unmissable; here's what he does next

The star-studded reality show, Laughter Chefs is indeed one of the most loved reality shows currently and has been receiving immense love. In the upcoming episode, social media sensation Orry will be seen as a special guest on Laughter Chefs. The forthcoming episodes promise unlimited entertainment and the makers have dropped a glimpse of it.

Orry dances with Justin Bieber's look-alike:

Colors shared a new promo of Laughter Chefs on their official Twitter channel. In this promo, Krushna Abhishek mentions how Orry performed with Justin Bieber at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. He tells everyone to wait and watch. On the other hand, another artist is seen appearing on the stage dressed the way Justin Bieber was dressed at Anant and Radhika's wedding performance.

Everyone laughs out loud and starts grooving seeing Justin Bieber's look-alike. Bharti Singh says he is 'Borivali ka Justin'. The person who is dressed as Justin, hugs Orry and tells him that he is his fan and wants to rap for him. While he raps, everyone including Orry joins him on stage and starts dancing to his hilarious rap.

Watch Laughter Chefs Promo here-

The caption of this promo is, "Laughter Chefs mein badhega entertainment ka fever jab aayega Jatin Bieber."

Speaking about Orry, the social media star was seen as a guest contestant in Bigg Boss Season 17.

About Laughter Chefs' upcoming episodes:

Speaking about the upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs, superstar Dharmendra will also be seen as a guest on this famous reality show. For the uninformed, Dhinchak Pooja will also be joining the celebrities in the forthcoming episodes of the show. Not only this but Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 contestants like Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Karanveer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, and Shalin Bhanot.

More about Laughter Chefs:

Premiered on June 1, Laughter Chefs is a popular and most loved reality show. While Bharti Singh is the host, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi tastes and judges the dishes made by the celebrities. The celebrity participants on the show include Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Rahul Vaidya, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, and more. Laughter Chefs airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

