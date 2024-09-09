Mahesh Bhatt to bring Indian adaptation of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s Pakistant show Humsafar? THIS actor to lead project

Pakistani dramas are quite popular in India, and when it is Humsafar, fans are bound to go crazy. Starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in the lead, the show has a special place in the hearts of fans. And now, as per the media reports, this iconic drama is getting a stage adaption in India. Further, reports claim that veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is involved with the project as its presenter. It is an effort to promote cultural harmony between the two nations.

While spearheading the anticipated project, Imran Zahid confirmed the buzz while speaking to Times Now. The actor said they approached Pakistan’s HUM TV regarding the stage adaptation rights for the Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer Humsafar serial. He added that discussions with Momina Duraid are underway. The latter serves as the creative head of HUM TV and CEO of MD Productions and is also credited with being the creator of Humsafar.

Further, Zahid revealed that the stage adaptation will be performed free of charge and with no intention of monetary gain. He said, "It is part of an initiative to promote Indo Park peace following recent decisions by the Indian High Court and Supreme Court." The actor stated that the final announcement regarding the project might make way in a few days. According to him, the team is in discussion with Sultana Siddiqui as well, who happens to be the founder and president of Hum TV.

"It is a kind of an initiative from Mahesh Bhatt and Momina Duraid to continue the art and culture exchange between the two nations. This exchange has been stuck for a while now, and I believe this is one small step towards restarting this," Zahid told PTI.

Additionally, Zahid Imran has revealed that he and Mahesh Bhatt reached out to the director of Humsafar after the Supreme Court and Bombay High Court released judgments saying there is no ban on Pakistani actors working in India. Mahesh Bhatt firmly believes that the two nations can 'bridge the distances through art and culture, as he stated in a recent statement.

For the unversed, Humsafar is one of the most successful and critically acclaimed Pakistani dramas. It is the story of two people, Asher (Fawad Khan) and Khirad (Mahira Khan), who marry each other due to their family circumstances. Despite coming from different financial and societal backgrounds, they fall for each other after marriage. The two must also navigate the complexities of love, betrayal, and societal pressures.

