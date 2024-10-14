MTV Roadies XX: Elvish Yadav REVEALS if he’s prepared to defeat Prince Narula after winning against Munawar Faruqui

MTV Roadies XX’s official announcement has left fans overwhelmed. However, Pinkvilla’s exclusive news about Elvish Yadav joining the reality show as the new gang leader is the most discussed topic among netizens. In a recent media interaction, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner opened up about whether he aims to defeat Prince Narula, as he already won against Munawar Faruqui in a recent cricket match.

Responding to the same, Elvish Yadav said, “Dekho yeh sawaal mail nahi khaata par iska answer hai yes (This question doesn't connect both instances, but the answer to this is yes). I have started preparing for the show and started with swimming and going to the gym as the gang leaders also need to perform tasks.”

Making his debut as a Gang Leader on MTV Roadies Double Cross, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav brings fresh energy to the game. Known for his sharp wit and unique personality, he's set to transform the Roadies with his fearless leadership and unrelenting drive, ensuring this season will be a wild ride for fans.

Undeniably, the latest edition will be high on unexpected turns, cunning betrayals, and intense challenges, pushing the contestants beyond their limits. Rannvijay Singha, who has been associated with the show for more than 15 years, left the show after its 17th season. Replacing him, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood stepped in.

However, the OG leader is back by marking his return with Roadies XX. Going by the official announcement by the makers, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Neha Dhupia are the other gang leaders on the show.

Last year, Vashu Jain from Rhea Chakraborty’s gang was declared the winner. His journey on the show was all about navigating challenges and rivalries. The previous season of the youth-based show featured Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati as the gang leaders, while Sonu Sood joined as the host.

