OPINION: Why is Bigg Boss not taking strict actions against violation of rules as opposed to in the initial seasons?

Hate it or love it, but you can't ignore it! Yes, that is Bigg Boss for the Indian audience. One who doesn't watch the controversial show somehow gets to see a glimpse of it on social media. However, people are unaware of all the contestants; those caught in a scene or creating drama always catch people's eye. However, once what used to be a source of entertainment has turned into a debatable topic. Ever wondered why?

I remember watching the initial seasons of Bigg Boss featuring strong personalities like Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and more. These seasons had their own charm due to the impressive lineup of contestants who were on their toes to play the game wholeheartedly.

The phrase "Everything is fair in love and war" may hold true, but in the Bigg Boss house, contestants have consistently demonstrated a deep respect for the game, ensuring that they stay within the bounds of fair play. Those who have shown disrespect for the platform and its rules have been promptly shown the exit door.

But, over time, I have witnessed how my interest shifted from this amazing game. Major factors contribute to this change, and one of them is the boring ensemble of contestants who are roped in on the basis of their social media presence. Not only have the contestant lineups been unappealing, but the platform itself seems to be losing its significance and authenticity with each passing season. Keep reading to know what has disappointed me.

Advertisement

Contestants getting away with violence:

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, a significant incident involving Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik has caused quite a stir. It all started when Vishal confessed to Lovekesh Kataria that he finds Kritika Malik, whom he addressed as Choti Bhabhi, very beautiful. He further admitted feeling guilty for liking Kritika, and when Kataria asked why, Vishal said that he couldn't say it out loud on camera.

Things escalated when Armaan Malik's ex-wife, Payal Malik, appeared on the show and revealed Vishal's statement, prompting Armaan to lose his composure and slap Vishal. Social media roared in support of Vishal Pandey, and celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Kishwer Merchant, Abhinav Shukla, Rajiv Adatia, and a few more took a stand for him.

The intervention of Bigg Boss, with Ranvir Shorey and Deepak Chaurasia addressing the issue, resulted in Armaan Malik being nominated for the entire season. That's it? Are the contestants on Bigg Boss permitted to display their violent behavior and get away with it? What kind of impression is the show trying to convey?

Advertisement

Does a huge platform like Bigg Boss effectively address issues of violence? Well, all these questions are unanswered, and many Bigg Boss fans are disappointed in taking strong action against the violence.

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 3 promo here-

Smoking in living area:

Initially, it was hard to find any glimpse of contestants smoking, even in the garden area. The rules about smoking in the Bigg Boss house have always been very strict. In previous seasons, contestants were only allowed to smoke in the designated smoking area, which was not shown on camera most of the time. Contestants who violated this rule were warned or punished. However, there seems to be a more relaxed attitude towards rule-breaking in the current season.

In a recent episode, actor Ranvir Shorey was seen smoking in the living room of the house while having a conversation with Sai Ketan Rao. Surprisingly, the makers chose not to edit out this scene and instead issued a disclaimer about smoking. This has raised questions about whether certain contestants are being given special privileges.

Advertisement

In previous seasons, contestants were called out for their irresponsible actions and for violating this major rule of the show. But this season, no such instances have been pointed out by the makers even though it is happening. My question is, WHY?

Watch a glimpse of Ranvir Shorey smoking here-

Speaking in English:

In previous seasons, contestants were promptly called out for conversing in English. Despite the show being in Hindi, contestants were often seen talking in English. Bigg Boss used to say 'Kripya Hindi mei baat kare' whenever a contestant was seen talking in English.

However, in the current season, some contestants, including Sana Makbul, have been observed communicating in English without any repercussions.

Abusive language not getting called out:

Another concerning issue in Bigg Boss is the normalization of abusive language on the show. Contestants often resort to using derogatory and offensive language towards each other during arguments and fights. In the past seasons, such language was previously addressed by the show's host. Unfortunately, in the current season, such instances appear to be overlooked and not actively addressed. Due to this, several loyal fans, including me, are disappointed as a massive fanbase is watching the show.

Many fans, including myself, feel that the show is losing its authenticity and realness. This thought comes to my mind as numerous Bigg Boss rules are being violated, and there's a lack of Bigg Boss intervention in this. Apart from ration tasks and nominations, the contestants seem to be ruling over the Bigg Boss house. There is a dearth of meaningful discussions and strong opinions.

Advertisement

As the current season is on air, I hope to see a shift in the show's dynamics and Bigg Boss reigning over its kingdom.

ALSO READ: Exploring Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's shift in comedy: A disappointed fan’s OPINION