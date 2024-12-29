Rupali Ganguly to Rubina Dilaik: TV stars who have discussed their battles with depression and health issues openly

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Depression affects everyone, including TV celebrities. With growing mental health awareness, many in the industry are now openly talking about their struggles. Here's a look at some TV stars who have courageously shared their experiences with health issues.

List of TV celebs who have addressed facing mental health issues openly

1- Rubina Dilaik

In one episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik, the show's winner, opened up about her struggles with anxiety, stress, and suicidal thoughts, along with her temper issues.

The Shakti actress revealed these personal challenges on national television, attributing them to the difficulties in her relationships. She explained that her strained relationships with her parents, along with her temper and suicidal tendencies, were factors that contributed to her failed relationships.

2- Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, known for her role in Anupamaa, considers her son Rudransh a "miracle." She revealed that while she longed for motherhood, conceiving was challenging due to her thyroid condition, which affected her fertility. After giving birth, she took on fewer roles as she struggled with significant weight issues.

3- Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmine Bhasin, known for her role in Naagin, has spoken candidly about her tough times in the industry, including periods of depression and suicidal thoughts. She described these moments as the lowest points in her life, marked by rejection and a loss of confidence.

During this challenging phase, feeling hopeless and desperate, Jasmine contemplated ending her life and attempted to overdose on medication.

4- Kamya Panjabi

Following her marriage to Shalabh Dang, actress Kamya Panjabi opened up about her struggles with depression after her breakup with actor Karan Patel. She shared that it took numerous counseling sessions to regain her normal life and that her fight with depression spanned nearly two and a half years, during which she felt trapped.

5- Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra once revealed that his career has been struggling for the past seven years. He shared that he is dealing with several debts and has faced legal issues related to unpaid dues, resulting in significant financial losses.

Karanvir mentioned that his work has mainly been focused on repaying these debts since 2015. He expressed deep concern for himself and his family and credited his wife Teejay, his parents, and his children as his sources of strength during these challenging times.

6- Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti opened up last year about her long battle with Stage 4 endometriosis, which she has been dealing with since 2011. She shared on social media that despite the challenges, including emotional struggles during the lockdown and PMS, maintaining good eating habits, exercising, and managing stress are crucial for her well-being.

Sumona reflected on the importance of love, compassion, and kindness in overcoming personal struggles and hoped that sharing her story might inspire or uplift others.

7- Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat, who appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, left Anupamaa to compete in the celebrity dance competition. He continued despite suffering from spondylosis and muscle tears in both knees.

Paras Kalnawat pursued his stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 with the hope of a successful experience. He is widely recognized for his role as Samar in Anupamaa.

8- Debinna Bonnerjee

Debinna Bonnerjee, who welcomed her second baby on November 11, previously shared her challenges with natural conceiving through her vlogs. She detailed her journey, including visits to gynecologists and IVF specialists and her diagnosis of endometriosis. To address this, she tried various treatments, including acupuncture, allopathic medicine, and Ayurvedic remedies.

Debina described the intense pressure and expectations surrounding fertility treatments, which she found to be overwhelming.

As mental health awareness rises, TV celebrities are increasingly sharing their personal battles with depression and other health issues. Their openness not only fosters a deeper understanding of the challenges they face but also provides support and encouragement to others dealing with similar struggles.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.

