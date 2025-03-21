Shaheer Sheikh seeks blessing at Tirupati temple with Mahabharat co-actors Saurav Gurjar, more; their reunion PICS will leave you nostalgic

Mahabharat, the hit mythological series, not only educated us but also gave us memories for a lifetime. Every actor who appeared on the show received immense love from the audience. Recently, nostalgia was evoked in the audience's heart after Mahabharat actors Shaheer Sheikh, Saurav Gurjar, and others shared pictures of their reunion from their recent visit to Tirupati temple.

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, Shaheer Sheikh dropped some wholesome pictures of his reunion with Mahabharat co-stars Saurav Gurjar, Ahem Sharrma, Arpit Ranka, Thakur Anup Singh and more. In a few snaps shared by Shaheer, the actors are seen dressed in "Mundu". Sharing this post, Shaheer wrote in caption "#Mundu #Gang."

Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh's post here-

Thakur Anup Singh, who played the character Dhritarashtra, penned a beautiful note as all the Mahabharat stars reunited in Tirupati after a long time. He mentioned how they don't meet often, but their bond has remained the same even after they haven't met. He wrote, "Our Mahabharat gang making Some beautiful memories live from Tirupati. Mind you hum log itna milte nahi hain. May be once in 6 months or sometimes once in years. But these pictures are a testament to the bond we share regardless. we have always been updated of each other’s well being. Each time we meet the energy amongst us is crazy."

The caption further read, "These 13 years have got us more closer than what we were when we started on the journey of mahabharat. Though only 1 day of togetherness we made the most of our time. Cheers to the team and many more re unions!!!"

Here's Thakur Anup Singh's post-

Shaheer shared a few more pictures with his on-screen brother Ahem Sharrma. For the uninformed, while Shaheer played Arjun in the hit mythological series, Ahem essayed the role of Suryaputra Karan. Sharing photos with him, the Do Patti actor wrote, "Some bonds never fade.. #KaranArjun."

See their PICS here-

Mahabharat aired from September 16, 2013, to August 13, 2014, and became a huge hit with the audience. Although the show went off air many years ago, the episodes are still fresh in the minds of audiences. In addition to the above-mentioned actors, the show also featured Sourabh Raaj Jain, Pooja Sharma, and a few others in pivotal roles.