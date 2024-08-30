Temptation Island fame Nidhi Kumar and Mohak Malhotra get engaged in London; Krishna Shroff and others react

Temptation Island's most loved and popular couple Nidhi Kumar and Mohak Malhotra have decided to take their relationship to the next level as the duo will soon take the plunge and get married. Ahead of their big day, Nidhi took to social media to share a glimpse of a dreamy proposal that Mohak planned for her in London.

Mohak who is from London, decided to propose to his lady love in the beautiful city. Sharing the pictures from her Bollywood and dreamy proposal, Nidhi shared a few moments wherein she can be seen surprised with Mohak going on his knees to propose to her.

Along with the uber-cute pictures, Kumar wrote, "27.08.2024 #FoundNiMo is now forever! My most dreamiest Bollywood Proposal, I HAD NO IDEA! Nidhi Kumar Malhotra sounds good no? Will share everything soon but for now... My #LondonBoy finally did it in #London."

Krishna Shroff and others react to Nidhi- Mohak's engagement

As soon as Nidhi Kumar posted the series of pictures from her big day, her friends from the industry took to the comments section to wish the couple. Krishna Shroff who's a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 wrote, "YAY!!! (hearts)."

Nikita Bhamidipati who was also a part of Temptation Island wrote, "Congratulations god bless y’all forever."

Roadies and Splitsvilla fame Samyukta Hegde wrote, "I liked the photo three times, congratulations you guysssss."

Nidhi Kumar and Mohak Malhotra in Temptation Island

Nidhi Kumar and Mohak Malhotra put their relationship to the test by participating in Temptation Island. They survived 42 days of no contact in different villas with several temptors. While Nidhi grew close to Samadh Chaoudhary, Mohak, and Urvi Shetty formed a beautiful bond. However, in the finale of Temptation Island, both Mohak and Nidhi decided to continue with their relationship and not go with their new connections.

Nidhi and Mohak's pure love and camaraderie were loved by the viewers who were rooting for the couple to not break up. The host of the show Karan Kundrra was happy with the duo's decision.

More about Temptation Island

Tempatation Island's first season was hosted by Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra. The show witnessed many break-ups which included Nikita Bhamidipati- Tayne De Villiers, Cheshta Bhagat- Arjun Aneja, and Gargee Nandy- Ronak Gupta. While Chetna Pande and Nishank Swami decided to work on their relationship in the real world, Nidhi Kumar-Mohak Malhotra was the only couple who walked out of the show with their real love.

Meanwhile, Nikita Bhamidipati found love with Jad Hadid and Cheshta Bhagat formed a new relationship with Nikhil Mehta. However, Bhagat and Mehta broke up soon.

Karan Kundrra's thoughts on Nidhi-Mohak's relationship

Karan Kundrra shared his thoughts about the duo and said, "Witnessing Nidhi and Mohak surpass all odds and emerge stronger is a testament to the power of commitment. I've always admired the clarity they had from the beginning. It's beautiful to see them together, and I hope the lessons learned make their relationship even stronger in the future."

Pinkvilla sends the heartiest congratulations to Nidhi and Mohak!

