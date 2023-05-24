The Kapil Sharma Show: Ace cricketers and Kapil's 'Big Brothers' Brett Lee, Chris Gayle to grace the show

Kapil Sharma's reality show The Kapil Sharma Show has been the audience's favorite non-fictional show for a long time. The rib-tickling acts put forward by Kapil and his team add the right amount of entertainment that the audiences crave for. Every episode we see special guests from different walks of life gracing this amazing show. Now in the upcoming episode, ace international cricketers Brett Lee and Chris Gayle will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma's PICS with Chris Gayle and Brett Lee:

A few hours ago, Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and surprised his fans by sharing pictures with ace cricketers Brett Lee and Chris Gayle. Kapil, Gayle, and Bret Lee are all smiles as they strike fun poses for the cameras. Kapil is sporting a green sweatshirt, brown baggy pants, and smart sneakers. On the other hand, Gayle is donning a purple blazer set and cap. Brett Lee also looks dapper in a white shirt, brown pants, and formal shoes.

Sharing these pictures, Kapil Sharma wrote, "It was a lovely meeting both my big brothers @brettlee_58 and @chrisgayle333 after so many years laughter, singing, dancing it was so much fun. You both r sweethearts love you guys thank you."

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's post here-

A few hours ago, Brett Lee also took to his Instagram handle and shared a snap with Kapil Sharma. Sharing this photo, the ace cricketer captioned, "Great to see you @kapilsharma Really enjoyed the filming today."

Take a look at Brett Lee's post here-

Update on The Kapil Sharma Show:

The Kapil Sharma Show tour will begin on July 8th. He and his team will be traveling to six cities in the United States and performing there. As the team will travel for the show, the current season will be wrapped up soon. Kapil Sharma and his team had taken similar breaks in 2021 and 2022.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

Recently, Nigerian singer Rema, who sang Calm Down, had graced The Kapil Sharma Show. The episodes featuring Rema will air this weekend, wherein we will see other well-known celebrities also appearing in the show. The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma looks dapper in a PIC with singer Rema; Find out the WHOPPING price of the shirt he's wearing