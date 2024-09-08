Over the years, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the popular dance reality shows. Among the standout seasons was Season 6, which showcased stars like Drashti Dhami, Shweta Tiwari, Sidharth Shukla, and Karan Patel. A highlight from that season was when Sanaya Irani addressed Karan Johar’s belief that two actresses cannot be friends, using her close friendship with Drashti Dhami as a prime example.

In the episode, Sanaya made a special appearance to cheer on her close friend Drashti, who starred in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon while Sanaya was leading in Rangrasiya. In a candid moment, Sanaya told Karan Johar, “Karan sir, I heard you say in an episode that two actresses cannot be friends and I don’t think that’s true.” Drashti echoed this sentiment, saying, “Yes, we are friends.”

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actress further emphasized, “And it’s been 7 years.” to which Karan Johar humorously replied, “Mujhe 2 saal ke baad milna darling. (Meet me after 2 years darling.)” Sanaya responded with, “I will…”

The duo showcased their friendship by dancing together on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 stage. Fast forward over a decade, and Sanaya and Drashti remain best friends. Recently, Sanaya celebrated Drashti’s baby shower with a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing her excitement and love for the new chapter in Drashti’s life.

Advertisement

She wrote in the heartfelt caption, “Love and only love for you two @dhamidrashti @khemkaniraj . Congratulations Babies, I am so excited for both of you as you embark on this incredible journey of parenthood. I cannot wait to be the FAVOURITE MASI and thank you both for the sweetest belated Birthday gift.”

Drashti Dhami reacted to the post and wrote, “Baby I love you ……. Thank you. Baby can’t wait to meet THE MASI. Also, all the best to you …. As you are also gonna have sleepless nights with me.”

ALSO READ: Jannat Zubair plants a kiss on birthday girl Reem Shaikh’s cheek; shares INSIDE PICS from celebration