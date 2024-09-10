THROWBACK: When younger Rakhi Sawant, Sanjeeda Shaikh competed against each other in dance show; promo's BGM drops nostalgia bombs

In the early 2000s, it was difficult to take our eyes away from the television screens. Reality shows were all the rage back then. Looking back now, we realize that the once popular reality dance shows from that era are nowhere to be found today. One such hit competitive dance show was Zara Nachke Dikha, which featured Rakhi Sawant, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sushant Singh Rajput and more.

While Zara Nachke Dikha Season 1 premiered in 2008, season 2 and its promo left audiences excited. Not only the promo, but the season hooked the audiences throughout as it had an amazing lineup of A-listers from the telly world back then. Here's taking you down to the memory lane.

Watch a glimpse of Zara Nachke Dikha 2 promo that will remind you of your childhood:

Zara Nachke Dikha 2 consisted of two groups- male and female. The name of the male group was Mast Kalandar Boys and consisted Aamir Ali, Angad Hasija, Kapil Nirmal, Karan Kundrra, Sushant Singh Rajput, Abhishek Avasthi, Akshat Saluja, Siddhesh Pai, Ayush Mahesh Khedekar.

The female group name was Massakali Girls and consisted Sangeeta Ghosh, Kritika Kamra, Mukti Mohan, Sparsh Khanchandani, Additi Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Hazel Crowney, Rashami Desai and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Zara Nachke Dikha 2 theme revolved around The Battle of Sexes wherein the Mast Kalandar Boys and Massakali Girls competed against each other on various levels. While the first season had no eliminations, the second season had evictions. After several levels and competition, the girl gang emerged as the winners of Zara Nachke Dikha Season 2.

Zara Nachke Dikha Season 2 was judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Arshad Warsi and Vaibhavi Merchant. The hit dance reality show was hosted by Jennifer Winget and RJ Mantra. The second season premiered on May 1, 2010 to July 14, 2010.

Speaking about Zara Nachke Dikha Season 1, the famous dance reality show premiered on July 14, 2008 and went off air on September 28, 2008. The first season was anchored by Malaika Arora Khan and Chunkey Pandey.

