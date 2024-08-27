Top 5 TV actors confidently flaunting their tattoos on camera: Jennifer Winget, Nia Sharma, and others

We all want something that stays with us forever till we decide to remove them, Right? Well, then in this case what’s better to get a tattoo that describes who you truly are?

TV actors have been flaunting their tattoos like a pro which can be anything from symbols or quotes to the names of their loved ones. These designs have now become a part of their public image, and you may often see them flaunting their inked loves in their vacay photos, or their on-screen appearances.

Top 5 actors who flaunt their tattoos

Here we have curated a list of famous TV actors who boldly flaunt their gorgeous tattoos. Let’s check it out!

1. Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget who is known for her role in Beyhadh and Bepannah has been a style inspiration thanks to her elegant and bold appearances. The actress is frequently seen flaunting her right shoulder tattoo that reads Hakuna Matata inspired by the Swahili phrase, which means No worries. This tattoo showcases her belief in overcoming challenges with a positive attitude.

Apart from the one on her shoulder, Jennifer has also got her left ankle inked with a moon and star tattoo. This gorgeous ankle tattoo gives a sultry edge to her overall look.

Jennifer Winget was last seen in the Sony TV show Raisinghania vs Raisinghania co-starring Karan Wahi and Reem Sameer.

2. Karishma Tanna

Best known for her role in Naagin 3 and strong performance in Bigg Boss, Karishma Tanna is admired for her bold, and classy style. The actress has a माँ (Maa) tattoo on her wrist which she proudly flaunts in her photos. The tattoo symbolizes her love for her mother and the gratitude she feels towards her.

Other than the माँ tattoo, Karishma also has a sexy angel tattoo on her back that she perfectly shows off in her beachwear. Her angel tattoo symbolizes the bold statement and the deep meaning.

3. Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani, renowned for her role as Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Vishakha in Naagin 4 has a special tattoo dedicated to her beloved husband Rohit Reddy. If you look at her tattoo closely it has an artistic R with a red heart. This beautiful tattoo showcases Anita’s love for her husband, and you can often see her flaunting it in her photos, and during her on-screen appearances.

When talking about professional life, Anita Hassanandani is all set to make her on-screen appearance with the upcoming show, Sumon Indori alongside Ashnoor Kaur, and Zain Imam, focusing on the Jethani-devrani relationship.

4. Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma, known for her fearless fashion statement, has a key feature that caught fans' attention. The Latin written tattoo on her wrist sparked fans' curiosity. The Latin design means Have a nice day. This simple yet effective message spreads a daily reminder for a positive outlook.

Nia Sharma is currently showcasing her culinary skills in Laughter Chefs, also playing the role of Chudail in the popular show Suhagan Chudail, showcasing a completely different side to the audience.

5. Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The iconic Gopi Bahu from the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has left a lasting impression in the industry. The actress has a profound connection with Lord Shiva, and to showcase her devotion, she has a Mahadev tattoo on her right hand. The tattoo features Mahadev, Trishul, the third eye, and Damru showcasing his divine aura.

Apart from Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Devoleena has also made an appearance in Bigg Boss showcasing her bold personality. The famous TV actor is now entering a new phase of her life where she is experiencing the joy of motherhood.

In conclusion, these unique tattoos showcase the different styles of the TV actors. These tattoos describe their dedication, love, and personal belief in an innovative style.

Be it small or large, these tattoos have now become a part of the TV actors' public image that often showcases who they truly are, what they believe in, and how much they love their close ones. If you’re thinking of getting a tattoo, but confused about the designs then these TV actors can be a perfect inspiration for you.

