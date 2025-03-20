TRP Report: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah surpasses Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa remains unbeatable; check ratings

The TRP report for this week is out, and it includes several surprise entries. While Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continue to rank in the top 5, another long-running popular show has managed to secure the second spot after a long time. The hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has claimed the second position this week, impressing many. Similarly, there have been major changes in this week's TRP rankings. Scroll below to see!

Serial name Ratings Anupamaa 2.4 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 2.3 Udne Ki Aasha 2.2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.2 Jhanak 1.8

1- Anupamaa

Starring Rupali Ganguly , Adrija Roy, and Shivam Khajuria, Anupamaa has secured the top spot this week with a 2.4 rating. In the initial weeks of 2025, Anupamaa struggled to maintain its first position due to its leap and new storyline. However, the show has now regained its top rank and continues to impress viewers.

Last week, the storyline of Anupamaa revolved around Rahi and Prem's marriage. Meanwhile, a new character, Raghav, was introduced in the show.

2- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest-running sitcom on Indian television, has secured the second spot on this week's TRP chart, surpassing shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Udne Ki Aasha, which had been consistently ranking in second place in recent weeks.

Starring Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, and many others, the show’s recent storyline focused on Tapu and Sonu's marriage, which led to a massive increase in viewership. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah received a 2.3 rating this week.

3- Udne Ki Aasha

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora’s show Udne Ki Aasha has ranked third this week. The show’s storyline has been receiving immense love from the audience for its relatable content.

The performances of Neha as Sailee and Kanwar as Sachin have been widely appreciated. Udne Ki Aasha secured a 2.2 rating this week.

4- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to keep audiences engaged with its interesting storyline. The show has received immense love from viewers.

This week, the daily soap ranked fourth with a 2.2 rating. Recently, the show introduced a five-month leap, and the upcoming story will now focus on Abhira and Armaan's journey as parents.

5- Jhanak

Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja, frequently secures a spot in the top 5 on the TRP chart. Owing to its engaging storyline, the show ranked fifth this week with a 1.8 rating.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get latest updates about your favorite shows!