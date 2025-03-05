Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 5: Armaan and Abhira struggle to settle in their new lives

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 5: The episode begins with Armaan and Abhira arriving at their new home. Armaan finds it hard to adjust, but Abhira encourages him to stay strong.

Meanwhile, Kaveri learns that they are struggling because of Shivani. She discovers that Shivani is unwell and that Abhira is managing the expenses. Sanjay informs Kaveri that Abhira is supporting Armaan both emotionally and financially. Kaveri appreciates Abhira’s efforts in keeping Armaan from breaking down but fears that he might settle away from the Poddar family.

At their new place, Armaan and Abhira clean the house together. Armaan worries about contributing financially, but Abhira reassures him, saying she will use her savings for now. She believes that Armaan will soon start earning and that they will build a future together. Armaan feels uneasy that Abhira is making all the sacrifices. She comforts him and plans to bring Shivani back home.

While settling in, they notice that the tap isn’t working properly. Abhira suggests they collect water from a public tap. Armaan, unfamiliar with such situations, remarks that he has only seen this in movies. Abhira tells him to treat their life like a film. Armaan worries about the time spent in the queue, while Abhira focuses on managing their budget. She makes a list of essentials and removes expensive items. She then asks Armaan to hold their place in line while she goes to buy supplies.

As he waits, a group of women notices him. They comment on his wealthy appearance and speculate about his relationship with Abhira. One assumes that he has run away with her, while another says that they are married. The women take advantage of Armaan’s politeness and manage to cut ahead in the line.

A nearby boy teases Armaan for being too naive. When Abhira returns, she realizes what has happened. She sends Armaan home and decides to handle the situation herself. She then confronts the women, and they return to their original places in the queue. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.