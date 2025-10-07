Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Purohit shares heartfelt note as Armaan and Abhira’s new journey begins

Star Plus’ long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to keep its audience hooked with its evolving storyline and emotional depth. The current track focuses on Armaan and Abhira’s relationship, and fans are eager to see how their journey unfolds in the upcoming episodes. Actor Rohit Purohit, who plays Armaan, has been winning hearts with his sincere performance and natural portrayal of the character.

Armaan and Abhira’s fresh journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the latest promo released by the makers, viewers get a glimpse of a new beginning for Armaan and Abhira. The clip shows Armaan making honest efforts to reconcile with Abhira and rebuild their bond. The emotional chemistry between the two has always been one of the biggest highlights of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and this new phase promises to bring more heartfelt moments and emotional depth.

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch how Armaan’s determination to win back Abhira’s trust plays out on screen. The promo hints at new challenges and emotional twists that will test their relationship once again. With the focus on love, forgiveness, and second chances, the upcoming episodes are expected to strike a chord with the audience.

Here’s what Rohit Purohit shared in his heartfelt note

Adding to the excitement around the show, Rohit Purohit recently shared a heartfelt message on social media reflecting on his personal and professional journey.

Posting a picture from the sets, he wrote, “The last month has been an eventful month for me… late nights, early mornings… nanha mehman life me aaya, dance rehearsals, award functions, no offs from shoot… and many other things. But I kept working on myself every day… and this is where I have reached so far. And it’s definitely not the end… it’s just a beginning… Be motivated. Keep pushing yourself. NO EXCUSES.”

With the new chapter focusing on Armaan and Abhira’s renewed journey, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to maintain its connection with the audience while keeping the essence of love and relationships alive on screen.

