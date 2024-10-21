Vivian Dsena’s ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee expresses desire for supportive and secure partner; ‘Want someone who...’

Lately, Vahbiz Dorabjee hit the headlines after there were speculations around her entry to the Bigg Boss 18 house as a wild card contestant. She dismissed the rumors, and now the actress has opened up about her personal life, stating what kind of life partner she has been looking for. The Deewaniyat actress went candid about finding love again after her divorce from Vivian Dsena, who is seen in Bigg Boss 18, in a recent interview.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Vahbiz Dorabjee opened up about her ideal partner. She expressed a deep yearning for someone who truly understands her, highlighting the significance of mutual respect in a relationship. She said, "I look up to my parents, who have been married for 40 years, and they have been best friends; even today, I see my parents; they are so happy-go-lucky."

The Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani fame added that she believes marriage to be a partner work. Further explaining her thoughts about looking for someone who supports her ambitions. Vahbiz remarked that two people in a relationship should act as a team by dividing the responsibilities between them.

"Be supportive towards your partner, and not be insecure and jealous. Some partners are like, only they want to go ahead in life, and they want you to stay behind, and only I should succeed. I really want someone who is my supporter and well-wishes because having jealousy within partners is bad," she added.

For the uninitiated, Vahbiz Dorabjee was married to Vivian Dsena. The duo tied the knot in 2013 and filed for divorce in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2021, and that's when the couple finally parted ways. Both actors worked together in the popular drama serial Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

After separation from Dorabjee, Vivian married a former Egyptian journalist, Nouran Aly. The two tied the knot in 2022 and have a daughter.

