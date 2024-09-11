WATCH: Sakshi Tanwar brings festive cheer with daughter at Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati lunch

Ganpati celebrations are in full swing across Maharashtra, with everyone, including celebrities, warmly welcoming Bappa. Ekta Kapoor is also celebrating the festival with great enthusiasm. Sakshi Tanwar along with her adorable daughter was spotted at Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati lunch, radiating festive vibes.

Sakshi Tanwar, renowned for her role in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, recently appeared in Tahira Kashyap’s directorial debut, Sharmajee Ki Beti, was spotted at Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati lunch. The mother-daughter duo looked perfect as they posed for pictures.

The actress dazzled in a plain peach silk saree, accessorized with a golden necklace set. Her hair was elegantly styled in a bun, complemented by minimal makeup that featured nude lipstick, eyeliner, kajal, perfectly groomed eyebrows, and a touch of blush. Her daughter radiated like a sunflower in a yellow anarkali suit adorned with floral prints and intricate embroidery.

The star-studded guest list also included Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya, Mouni Roy, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karishma Tanna, Ridhi Dogra, Shraddha Arya, Shabir Ahluwalia with his wife Kanchi Kaul and their children, Krystal D’Souza, and other notable personalities. The event was filled with joy and blessings, making it a memorable occasion.

Each year, several celebrities in the industry welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes and invite close friends to seek blessings during this auspicious festive season. The presence of loved ones makes the celebration even more joyful and memorable.

The actress is one of the most beloved actors on Indian television, known for her roles in widely popular shows. Sakshi Tanwar gained widespread recognition with her role as Parvati in the hit TV show Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki. She further cemented her fame with her acclaimed performance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain on Sony TV, where her chemistry with Ram Kapoor was particularly celebrated.

She also grabbed eyeballs with her powerful performance in the Netflix web series Mai: A Mother's Rage. Sakshi has continued to impress with a range of projects across web series and films.

