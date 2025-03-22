‘Ye dosti me todwake…’: Why Farah Khan says this about Tejasswi Prakash and Nikki Tamboli on Celebrity MasterChef
In the recent episode of Celebrity MasterChef, judge Farah Khan commented on Nikki Tamboli and Tejasswi Prakash's friendship.
Celebrity MasterChef is inching toward its finale and the contestants are giving their best to win the title. In the latest episode, the celebrity cooks were delighted as they were asked to prepare their favorite Delhi chaat within 20 minutes. They considered this an easy challenge compared to the competitive tasks they face every week.
Rajiv Adatia and Usha Nadkarni had an advantage as they impressed the judges in the previous task, winning the first round of the challenge. So, the two celebrity cooks got five minutes extra to prepare their dishes. They started before the others—Nadkarni made aloo tikki chaat, while Adattia made dahi papdi chaat.
As the two celebrity cooks prepared the dishes, Farah Khan asked Nikki Tamboli why she chose Usha Tai as Rajiv’s partner. The Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 contestant realized her mistake and said, “Wahi toh, mujhe ye advantage mil sakta tha. Mein apne dosti ke barein mein sochi. (That’s the thing, I could have gotten the advantage. I thought of our friendship),” indicating her and Tejasswi Prakash’s bond.
To this, Tejasswi humorously remarked, “You shut up.” Host and judge Farah Khan looked at the camera and immediately replied, “Ye dosti main todwake rahungi (I’ll make sure to break this friendship).” The two actresses laughed at this.
On the other hand, Rajiv, Usha Tai’s partner, tried to help her, but the latter refused to take any help. Adatia expressed his frustration, saying it’s a challenge in itself to work with Usha Nadkarni as she doesn’t listen to anyone.
After the challenge, Archana Gautam and Gaurav Khanna were declared the winners of the second round.
Celebrity MasterChef, judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Farah Khan streams at 8 PM on Sony LIV from Monday to Friday.
