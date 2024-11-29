Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Abhishek Verma gets engaged to girlfriend Iditri Goel; Anita Hassanandani, brother Abhay Verma and more shower love

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Abhishek Verma is now engaged to girlfriend Iditri Goel. The actor has shared beautiful photos from the engagement ceremony on social media. This surprising news left many elated, including Abhishek's younger brother and rising star Abhay Verma, who was seen in Munjya. After Abhishek dropped gorgeous snaps with his ladylove, a few of his co-stars like Anita Hassanandani and colleagues showered their good wishes.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek Verma dropped several pictures from his engagement ceremony with girlfriend Iditri Goel. The actor looked handsome in an all-black ethnic attire whereas Iditri looked stunning in a navy blue saree. Abhishek and Iditri also flaunted their engagement rings as they posed for the snaps.

Sharing this post, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame penned a beautiful caption for his partner. He even referred to her as his 'wife' and expressed joy in embarking on the beautiful journey.

The caption of this post read, "From listening “so much attitude he has” to “he’s the sweetest”.. it’s been nothing less than a film’s story. The days we have spent together were beautiful and I feel complete to start my life’s most precious chapter with you. Thank you God for introducing me to the person whom I can annoy forever. My friend, my wife and my life. I love you."

Take a look at Abhishek Verma and Iditri Goel's PICS here-

As soon as Abhishek announced his engagement news, his brother Abhay Verma shared his brother's and sister-in-law's photo on his Instagram story and showered love on them.

Take a look at Abhay Verma's reaction here-

Celebrities, friends and fans flooded the comment section of this post and congratulated the newly-engaged duo. Ruchikaa Kapoor, Jay Bhanushali, Rahul Dev and many others congratulated them. Urvashi Dholakia wrote, "Many Many congratulations," Aneri Vajani commented, "Pannjjuuuuu soo happy for u congratulations," Anita Hassanandani looked surprised and commented, "What! Congratulations," Pankit Thakker commented, "Stay blessed," and so on the comments continued.

For the uninformed, Abhishek Verma essayed the role of Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's on-screen son Aditya Bhalla. While Divyanka portrayed the character of his stepmother, Anita Hassanandani, who played Shagun, was Aditya's real mother in the show. He starred opposite Krishna Mukherjee in the show.

