Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Niyati Joshi aka Swarna quits show after 6 years, says 'It's time to bid an emotional farewell...'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the popular daily soaps on TV. It has been many years since the show has been running and has managed to hooked a large fanbase. Actress Niyati Joshi, popularly known for playing the role of Swarna Goenka in this daily soap, has announced her departure from the show. Niyati took to her Instagram account to declare her exit from the show after 6 years.

Niyati Joshi exits Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after 6 years

Taking to her Instagram story, Niyati Joshi informed her fans that she has quit the show midway after her six years of long journey. The actress was roped in to play the role of Mohsin Khan aka Kartik Goenka's mother. She has been a part of three generations in the show.

Now, as the actress took an exit from the show, she went down memory lane reminiscing her beautiful memories. She wrote, "They say that nothing in life lasts forever, Its time to bid an emotional farewell to my character SWARNA, in YEH RISHTA KYA KEHKATA HAI, after 6 glorious years but the countless memories, beautiful friendships and the respect and adulation it brought me, will last a lifetime."

Niyati thanked the makers and the team of the show and also her fans and well wishers. She added, "DKP will always remain my 2nd home. Not easy to say GOODBYE to something that was so close to my heart. YRKKH I WILL MISS YOU."

Along with announcing her exit, Niyati Joshi mentioned how she is open to taking up new opportunities and urges casting directors to reach out to her for work. She said, "As I begin the new chapter of my life, I once again feel like a fresher, eager to learn and explore. To all the wonderful Casting Directors, pls DM ME for anything you dream worthy of me. THANK YOU."

For the uninformed, Niyati Joshi replaced Parul Chauhan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, who earlier played Swarna Goenka. Joshi was roped in to play the role in 2019. From playing Kartik's mother to essaying the role of Abhira's great-grandmother, the actress remained a pivotal part of the show.

After the show took a 7-year leap recently, Garvita Sadhwani also announced her exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. At present, the show stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles.

