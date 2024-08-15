Anupamaa Written Update, Aug 15: Anupama and Anuj spot Aadhya at a temple; vow to bring her back

Anupamaa, August 15, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anupama and Anuj praying to the Lord. They tie thread of wish around a tree and ask God to end their search for Aadhya. Anupama and Anuj then sense Aadhya’s presence around them. They turn around to find her and manage to spot Aadhya in the crowd.

By the time Anupama and Anuj rushes to meet her, Aadhya sits in the car with Megha who refers to her as Priya and leaves. Anupama and Anuj cry tears of happiness on seeing their daughter and learning that she is alive. Aadhya is shown to be missing her parents.

Vanraj finalizes the deal of selling Asha Bhawan with the help of Hardik. He vows to break Anupama’s ego with his move.

Kinjal asks Meenu what happened at Asha Bhawan. Pakhi arrives there. She creates a scene by claiming that Kinjal and Meenu deliberately left her alone in the car. Pakhi questions the two about what is going on between them. Vanraj comes and inquires about the matter.

Pakhi tells Vanraj that she was waiting for Kinjal and Meenu but they came back home without informing her. Meenu clarifies why they did so. Pakhi refuses to believe her and accuses them of manipulating things. She doubts they are visiting Asha Bhawan. Toshu intervenes and gets into an argument with Pakhi. Vanraj requests them not to fight among each other.

Advertisement

Anupama gets happy on seeing Hasmukh. Bala expresses annoyance with Hasmukh, who asks him about Indra. Anupama says Indra didn’t call Bala. Hasmukh decides to call Indra. Anuj mentions about Aadhya’s return. Sagar asks why Aadhya was hiding when she was in the same city. Anupama feels she is upset with them.

Megha tortures Aadhya. She doesn’t let Aadhya step out of the house and instructs Aadhya not to trigger her. When Aadhya tries to run out of her room, Megha throws glass at her, which she narrowly escapes. Megha tells Aadhya that she is just protecting her from the evil world. Aadhya weeps. She misses Anupama’s love and care.

Megha’s husband confronts her about keeping Aadhya as a captive. She behaves strangely and states that she can’t lose Priya again. Her husband comforts her.

Anupama vows to get back Aadhya. Hasmukh meets Leela. She asks him to come back. He declines to leave Anupama alone. Leela gets angry. Hasmukh consoles her.

Advertisement

Aadhya gets her hands on Anupama’s tiffin. She recognises the taste of her food but shrugs off all her assumptions. Anupama gets concerned about Aadhya, who feels no one is going to come and save her. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, August 14: Anupama and Anuj seek blessings at temple; Sagar asks Meenu to stay away