Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 23: Abhira faints before announcing her pregnancy to Armaan; Latter gets angry

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, October 23: Today’s episode starts with Abhira waking up and wondering how she ended up on the bed. She sees breakfast in front of her that Armaan has prepared and left a note. She thinks even though Armaan is angry at her, he is still being cute. She decides to tell the truth to Abhira. She takes her phone off and goes to look for Armaan.

Abhira asks Ruhi if she has seen Armaan. The latter says he has gone to the office with Sanjay. Abhira starts crying, and Ruhi gets worried. She asks if she has said something wrong. Abhir says she will go and talk to Dadi Sa. She looks at Ruhi’s food. Ruhi tells her Dadi Sa is sleeping and offers her the plate.

Abhira feels nauseous and runs. She remembers she is pregnant and starts walking slowly. Ruhi wonders if Abhira is pregnant and then thinks about her blood test reports that Abhira can never be a mother.

Abhira plans a date for Armaan to announce pregnancy

Armaan thinks about everything that happened the night before. He blames himself for not listening to Abhira. He says he is a bad husband. Armaan’s assistant tells him about a meeting with a client at a hotel.

After Armaan leaves, his assistant calls Abhira and says he has set him up for the meeting. Abhira thanks him. She wonders if she should tell Kaveri, but then remembers that she promised ehr she will take care of it if things go wrong.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Kaveri wonders what Abhira told her the night before. Due to heavy medications, she was drowsy, and she tried to remember Abhira’s words.

Abhira arrives at the restaurant. A group of girls playing football aim the ball at Abhira, who kicks it and scolds them. She tells them she is pregnant and she could have been hurt. She drops her purse, and her phone falls on the ground.

She goes inside, and the hotel manager tells her about the preparations and the cake. Abhira sees the cake with ‘Baby Sharma Poddar’ written on it. She feels hungry.

Armaan finds Abhira unconscious

The girls who were playing football try to enter the restaurant to return Abhira’s phone, but the guard refuses to let them in. Armaan tells them that he is going inside and he can help them. The girls ask him to give the phone to the pregnant lady wearing a blue saree.

Advertisement

Armaan entrs and asks the staaff about his client. Abhira sees him and walks toward him. She falls unconscious. A doctor comes to help. Armaan gets shocked seeing it’s Abhira. He tells the doctor he is her husband.

The doctor scolds him for being so careless and leaving his wife alone during her pregnancy. Armaan is shocked to hear Abhira is pregnant. He says he is unaware.

As Abhira regains consciousness, the doctor forces her to eat. The doctor tells Armaan he is a careless husband, as he could have figured out if he noticed the changes in his wife’s diet and mood.

Abhira goes to play the pregnancy announcement and asks Armaan to look. The latter gets angry and leaves. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 22: Abhira tells Kaveri about her pregnancy; Latter gets shocked