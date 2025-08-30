Bigg Boss 19, August 29 Episode Written Update: Farrhana Bhatt reenters, lashes out at Baseer Ali, 'Tu yaha aaya tha ladkiyo ko...'

Bigg Boss 19, August 29 Episode Written Update: Kunickaa Sadanand slams Zeishan Quadri after he breaks her tiles. Both lose their calm and shout at each other. Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal attempt to clarify their differences by addressing a minor argument they had previously. Zeishan gets angry with Tanya after she orders to break Ashnoor's tiles. Ashnoor and Tanya agree to start afresh and forget their quarrel.

Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali fight

When Abhishek Bajaj tries to break Kunickaa's tiles, she interrupts. Tanya asks her not to be involved in the game; otherwise, she would be disqualified. Abhishek tries to pull the tiles which Baseer is covering. Both got into a fight, accusing each other of being physically abusive. Baseer blames Abhishek for touching him inappropriately.

Nehal Chudasama shows support for Baseer. Abhishek and Nehal both argue over this. Gaurav Khanna says that Nehal can never support her own people. Baseer and Abhishek continue fighting. Abhishek claims that he never touched Baseer, but latter says that he did.

Zeishan and Amaal Mallik mock Tanya, Baseer and Abhishek. Farrhana Bhatt watches the task and expresses her disappointment with Kunickaa being the captain. Tanya declares Kunickaa as the captain. Pranit More questions Tanya for not counting and declaring the decision.

Abhishek gets heartbroken and cries after Kunickaa is declared the captain. Tanya, Baseer and Neelam Giri suggest Kunickaa, which contestants should get what duties. Later, while distributing duties, Kunickaa asks Gaurav to make breakfast or lunch, but he denies. He claims that cooking wasn't in his contract. He argues with Kunickaa.

Kunickaa asks Gaurav and Zeishan to clean the toilets. Abhishek is assigned to clean the kitchen and platform.

The next morning, Nehal complains to Tanya for not replying to her good morning wish. Tanya apologises and complains that Nehal is picking fights. Tanya says that she will get married in Atlantis as it's cheap. Everyone teases her. As Tanya talks about her lifestyle, Pranit jokes about it.

Bigg Boss unlocks App room

Bigg Boss says that the app room will be open, and the audience's favorite contestant will get its access. The contestant who is trending for good reason will have access to good apps. The contestant who is trending for bad reasons will have access to bad apps. Farrhana is then informed that she will give access to the housemates. Bigg Boss tells her that the contestant she chooses will have an option to bring her back into the house.

Farrhana chooses Gaurav Khanna, and he will get access to the app. Access is denied to all except Gaurav. Gaurav chooses Farrhana's reentry. The other option was half ration. Farrhana gets excited and is happy.

Farrhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali lock horns

Farrhana Bhatt returns. All contestants are surprised. Farrhana then reveals how Baseer called her undeserving. Baseer then says that he still has the same opinion. Farrhana calls out Baseer for saying that he asked her to stay away. However, she reminds him of how she told him that she doesn't like him.

Farrhana says that Baseer wanted to trap girls. She accuses him, "Tu yeh attitude kisi aur ko dikha. Tu yaha aaya tha ladkiyo ko fasane. Tuje laga ki yeh vaise hai nahi (You show this attitude to someone else. You came here to trap girls. You thought she is not like that)." Baseer Ali questions immediately, "Kisiko fasaya? (Whom did I trap?)."

Both get into a massive argument and make several comments against each other.

After Baseer, Farrhana gets in a fight with Pranit More. She questions him for cracking jokes on sh*t. When he gives his explanation, both get into a huge fight. Pranit calls out Farrhana for her foul language and for abusing others. He claims that she is an attention seeker.

Farrhana says that Pranit was insulted on the stage. Meanwhile, Pranit mocks Farrhana for her profession of being a peacemaker. On the other hand, Pranit questions her for abusing him. She walks out in anger.

Zeishan jokes about Tanya's looks after she asks him to cast her in his film. Nehal, Ashnoor tease Mridul, mentioning he wants to get married to Natalia. Zeishan complains to Gaurav that he was upset with him after he didn't work. Baseer and Nehal discuss Farrhana's accusations.

Gaurav mentions that he is sure he will not have a good connection with Kunickaa. Ashnoor reads Bigg Boss' message congratulating Kunickaa. Bigg Boss gives access to juice in the kitchen, and she shares it with Baseer and Nehal.

Kunickaa doesn't allow Abhishek to take food as he didn't wash one spoon. He then takes the food and runs away, but she strictly doesn't allow him to eat. Eventually, he takes the vessel and runs, sneaking away to eat. Ashnoor raises her objection of Abhishek not being allowed to eat just for not washing one spoon. She questions Kunickaa, and the latter tells her that she will not get food. Zeishan and Farrhana discuss how Kunickaa wants to rule. The episode ends here.

