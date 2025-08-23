Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aug 22 Episode Written Update: Mihir slams Tulsi for giving Rs 10 lakh to Vrinda's mother

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aug 22 Episode Written Update: Angad calls a candidate for the interview at their company. Without seeing Vrinda, he interviews her. Vrinda and Angad then see each other and are shocked. They get into an argument. Vrinda angrily leaves after seeing Angad and doesn't give the interview. She thinks that Tulsi is nice, but Angad is totally opposite.

Mihir lashes out at Tulsi

Mihir learns that Tulsi has given Rs 10 lakhs to Vrinda's mother to get the pendrive. Tulsi explains how she had no choice but to give the money, as it was important to put Viren behind bars. Mihir loses his calm and lashes out at Tulsi for withdrawing money from his bank account, as it is hard to manage the account. Mihir questions Tulsi for not asking her before withdrawing the money. Tulsi reminds him how he never asks before spending money.

She shares with him that her family has been her wealth, and all family members have their own money. Tulsi gets emotional, stating how she runs the house chores without getting a leave or being paid. She shares with Mihir how everyone in the family has only expected her to fulfil her duties, but she has never been valued.

When Tulsi gets emotional, Mihir apologises to her and mentions how Vrinda's mother is a fraud. Mihir gets a call, and he leaves.

Pari confronts Ajay for checking her phone. However, he explains that Tulsi called and so he answered. He informs her that he apologised to Tulsi for not visiting their house. Pari gets angry at Ajay as Tulsi now knows the truth.

Vrinda calls Tulsi to thank her. Tulsi learns that Vrinda didn't get the job. She questions Angad for not giving a job to Vrinda. Tulsi reminds Angad what Vrinda and her family have done for him. Angad decides to fulfil Tulsi's requests and assures her that he will give a job to Vrinda.

Rannvijay asks Pari to meet him. She refuses. Ajay's sister arrives in Pari's room to inform her that they have to go to the parlour. After she leaves, Pari informs Rannvijay to meet her near the parlour.

Noina pitches a business offer

Noina reaches Mihir's office and offers a big business proposal. The employee asks Mihir to check the accounts. However, he gets irritated and asks the employee to get the finances checked by Hemant. Noina questions Mihir about the reason for getting irritated. He then informs how Tulsi gave Rs 10 lakh to the woman without asking him. Mihir shares with Noina how Tulsi got emotional. Noina assures Mihir that she is his friend and he can share his problems with her.

Rannvijay demands Rs 5 lakh from Pari

As Pari's parlour appointment gets cancelled, she gets a call from Rannvijay. Rannvijay demands Rs 5 lakh from Pari. When she refuses, he reminds Pari about their relationship and her love for him.

Vrinda and Angad get into an argument. Vrinda gets the job. Everyone reaches Ajay's house for a ceremony. Tulsi decides to help Pari get ready. The episode ends here.

