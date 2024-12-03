2024 APAN Star Awards Nominees List: Lovely Runner, Queen of Tears , Doubt, and more compete for top honors
The 2024 APAN Star Awards have unveiled an exciting lineup of nominees, celebrating the year’s finest in drama across all platforms. From Lovely Runner to Queen of Tears, see full list here!
The nominees for the 2024 APAN Star Awards are finally here! As South Korea’s only drama awards that span broadcast, cable, OTT, and web platforms, this prestigious event will celebrate standout dramas aired between November 2023 and October 2024.
Best Drama
- Korea–Khitan War
- Good Partner
- Queen of Tears
- Once Upon a Boyhood
- Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born
Best Director
- Song Yeon Hwa for Doubt
- Yoon Jong Ho for Lovely Runner
- Lee Myung Woo for Once Upon a Boyhood
- Jeon Woo Sung for Korea-Khitan War
- Jung Ji In for Jeongyeon: The Star is Born
Best Writer
- Park Kyung Hwa for The Midnight Romance in Hagwon
- Park Ji Eun for Queen of Tears
- Lee Nam Gyu for Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Lee Si Eun for Lovely Runner
- Choi Yoo Na for Good Partner
- Choi Hyo Bi for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born
Male Top Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama)
- Kim Soo Hyun for Queen of Tears
- Byeon Woo Seok for Lovely Runner
- Im Si Wan for Once Upon a Boyhood
- Ji Sung for Connection
- Ji Chang Wook for Welcome to Samdalri
Female Top Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama)
- Kim Ji Won for Queen of Tears
- Kim Tae Ri for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born
- Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner
- Lee Ha Nee for Knight Flower
- Jang Na Ra for Good Partner, and My Happy Ending
Male Top Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama)
- Kim Jung Hyun for Iron Family
- Baek Sung Hyun for Su Ji and U Ri
- Uhm Ki Joon for The Escape of the Seven
- Ji Hyun Woo for Beauty and Mr. Romantic
- Choi Soo Jong for Korea-Khitan War
Female Top Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama)
- Geum Sae Rok for Iron Family
- Uhm Hyun Kyung for The Brave Yong Su Jeong
- Uie for Live Your Own Life
- Im Soo Hyang for Beauty and Mr. Romantic
- Ham Eun Jung for Su Ji and U Ri
Male Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama)
- Byun Yo Han for Black Out
- Ahn Bo Hyun for Flex X Cop
- Lee Dong Hwi for Chief Detective 1958
- Lee Yi Kyung for Marry My Husband
- Lee Jong Won for Knight Flower
Female Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama)
- Go Min Si for Sweet Home 2, and The Frog
- Park Shin Hye for The Judge From Hell
- Shin Ye Eun for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born
- Lee Mi Sook for Queen of Tears
- Jung Eun Chae for Your Honor, and Jeongyeon: The Star is Born
Male Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama)
- Kim Dong Jun for Korea-Khitan War
- Seo Jun Young for The Brave Yong Su Jeong
- Yoon Sun Woo for The Third Marriage
- Lee Won Jong for Korea-Khitan War
- Ji Seung Hyun for Korea-Khitan War
Female Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama)
- Oh Hyun Kyung for Su Ji and U Ri
- Yoon Hae Young for The Third Marriage
- Lee Hyo Na for Unpredictable Family
- Lim Ju Eun for The Brave Yong Su Jeong
- Cha Hwa Yeon for Beauty and Mr. Romantic
Best Short Drama or Web Drama Actor
- Kim Seon Ho for The Tyrant
- Lee Sang Woon for My Trouble-Maker Mom
- Lee Sang Yi for Spice Up Our Love
- Jung Sang Hoon for The Pork Cutlets
Best Short Drama or Web Drama Actress
- Kim Jung Young for My Trouble-Maker Mom
- Jeon Hye Bin for The Pork Cutlets
- Jung In Sun for Grand Shining Hotel
- Han Ji Hyeon for Spice Up Our Love
Male Acting Award
- Kwak Dong Yeon for Queen of Tears
- Kim In Kwon for Judge From Hell
- Park Ji Hwan for Queen Woo, and Seoul Busters
- Seo Hyun Chul for Welcome to Samdalri, and Once Upon a Boyhood
- Yoo Jae Myung for Uncle Samsik, and No Way Out : The Roulette
- Jeon Bae Soo for Dear Hyeri, and Queen of Tears
Female Acting Award
- Kim Jung Nan for Queen of Tears
- Seo Yi Sook for Red Swan
- Lee Jung Eun for Miss Night and Day
- Lee Hye Young for Bittersweet Hell
- Jung Young Joo for Lovely Runner, and Miss Night and Day
- Han Ye Ri for Doubt
Best New Actor
- Kim Jung Jin for Once Upon a Boyhood, and Doubt
- Roh Jae Won for Doubt, and Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Baek Si Hoo for Miss Night and Day
- Lee Seung Hyub for Lovely Runner
- Lee Si Woo for Once Upon a Boyhood, and Perfect Family
- Heo Nam Jun for Sweet Home 3, and Your Honor
Best New Actress
- Kang Mina for Welcome to Samdalri
- Kang Hye Won for Once Upon a Boyhood
- Geum Hae Na for A Shop for Killers
- Jang Da Ah for Pyramid Game
- Jo Yoon Soo for The Tyrant
- Chae Won Bin for Doubt
Best Young Actor
- Kim Kang Hoon for Death’s Game, and Goodbye Earth
- Moon Sung Hyun for Queen of Tears
- Shin Seo Woo for Family By Choice
- Lee Joo Won for Queen of Tears, and My Sweet Mobster
Best Young Actress
- Kim Do Eun for Welcome to Samdalri
- Park So Yi for The Atypical Family
- Ahn Se Bin for A Shop for Killers
- Oh Eun Seo for Family By Choice
