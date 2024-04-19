As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 3: Release Date, Streaming Details And More

Ars Louvent and Rietz Muses continue their quest to assemble a powerful entourage to safeguard Lamberg's future. Their journey has taken on an unexpected turn as Charlotte Reis, a young orphan girl with S-Class Mage capability and a possible addition to their troops, finds herself in trouble. Ars and Rietz now embark on a quest to save the young girl from the slave traders, but it's uncertain whether they will succeed.

Keep reading to find out more about the upcoming As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 3, from the release date to the expected plot, and more.

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode 3: Release date and streaming details

As per the official website of the anime, As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 3 is scheduled to be released in Japan on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Viewers in Japan can catch the episode on TBS and its affiliate networks during its initial broadcast. For those unable to watch it live, the episode will be available on BS NTV and AT-X at a later date. Japanese audiences can also stream the episode on platforms such as the Anime Store, U-Next, and other streaming services.

For viewers outside of Japan, As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 3 will be accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll. Fans in Asian countries can also enjoy the episode on the official YouTube channel of Ani-One Asia. This global availability ensures that fans worldwide can continue to follow the captivating adventures of Rietz and his companions.

Expected plot in As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 3

Following the events of Episode 2, viewers can anticipate another confrontation between Ars, Rietz, and the nefarious goons attempting to abduct Charlotte in As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 3. Charlotte's fate hangs in the balance, prompting Ars and Rietz to spring into action to thwart the kidnappers' plans.

Suppose our protagonists manage to rescue Charlotte in the nick of time. In that case, Ars may seize the opportunity to extend another offer of recruitment, this time emphasizing the guarantee of her safety and the promise of a better life for the orphaned children under her care. A chance for Ars to demonstrate his sincerity and compassion will likely turn up in As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 3, potentially swaying Charlotte's decision.

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 2 recap

Titled Above and Below, As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 2 delves into the intricacies of Rietz's life within the Louvent household, where he has seamlessly integrated himself over the past few months. Regarded as an indispensable member of the family, Rietz's profound knowledge and willingness to assist in daily affairs have endeared him to the Louvent household.

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 2 then transitions to Rietz and Ars embarking on a journey to the capital of Canarre District, with the aim of recruiting individuals to bolster Ars's entourage. Upon arrival, Ars is captivated by the bustling city and the prosperity it exudes, aspiring to replicate such affluence in his homeland of Lamberg one day.

Amidst their exploration of the city, Ars discovers the poorer class of people within the city and, while taking pity on them, takes back his earlier words. He states that he wishes to create a place where such disparity in wealth and prosperity does not take place, and Rietz silently agrees.

The duo later encounters a pickpocket, who steals Ars's money pouch. Rietz takes Ars and gives chase, only to find the girl surrounded by assailants. After Rietz quickly takes care of them, they introduce themselves to the girl. They learn that the pickpocket is named Charlotte, a homeless orphan driven to desperate measures by her circumstances. Once sold into slavery, Charlotte escaped to Canarre District, where she found herself caring for a group of orphaned children while resorting to theft to provide for them.

Utilizing his Appraisal Skill, Ars discerns Charlotte's latent potential as an S-class mage, prompting him to extend an offer for her to join his entourage as a retainer. However, Charlotte rudely refuses due to her disillusionment with privileged individuals like Ars, whom she perceives as disconnected from the struggles of the less fortunate. As she does so, orphaned children approach her and ask about her well-being.

Moved by Charlotte's plight and her selfless dedication to the children, Ars reevaluates his approach to recruitment, realizing the importance of empathy and understanding. In a gesture of goodwill, he relinquishes his pursuit of Charlotte and offers her his wallet in recognition of her noble efforts.

As Ars reflects on his newfound perspective from the balcony, As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 2 ends with a cliffhanger, where the children let Ars know that Charlotte has once again fallen into the clutches of the slave trader's henchmen.

