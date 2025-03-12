I Have A Crush At Work Episode 11 To Reveal Tateishi’s Exam Results; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of I Have A Crush At Work saw Tateishi struggle with anxiety and sleeplessness despite feeling confident in his preparation for the Level 1 Bookkeeping exam. A message from Mitsuya, reminding him of their bet’s consequence, reassured him. After taking the exam, he believed he had passed, though official results are pending.

Meanwhile, Hayakawa and Somei attended a concert together. Later, Hayakawa, overwhelmed by her feelings, drank alone but surprisingly encountered Somei. After he took care of her, she impulsively asked if he wanted to date her, and he immediately agreed.

I Have a Crush at Work Episode 11 will likely shift back to Mitsuya and Tateishi, focusing on Tateishi’s exam results. If he fails, it could impact his confidence and interactions with Mitsuya, possibly leading to new emotional conflicts.

Additionally, Somei and Hayakawa, now officially a couple, may encounter their first challenges together, including things like workplace romance boundaries, personal insecurities, or differing expectations. Any one of these could lead to their first argument or a deeper understanding of each other.

I Have A Crush At Work Episode 11 is scheduled to release on March 17, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Most international viewers can access the episode on the same day, though timing may vary by region. In Japan, Tokyo MX will air it at 11 pm JST, Sun Television at 11:30 pm JST, and BS Fuji two days later at 12 pm JST.

Japanese fans can also stream I Have A Crush At Work Episode 11 on platforms like U-NEXT and Amazon Prime Video. Globally, the episode will be available for free on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel, though access is restricted to certain regions.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.