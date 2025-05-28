I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 20: Clover To Defend Mastoma’s Base—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 20 will see the Clover Party stop the incoming monster stampede from reaching Ra-Jo until help arrives. Don’t miss the release date, recap, and more here.
The last episode of I Left My A-Rank Party, titled ‘The Dungeon Count of Welmelia,’ began with the Clover Party, Benwood, and Yuke being ambushed by bandits after arriving in Salmutaria. The group subdued them quickly, and Yuke discreetly questioned Prince Mastoma.
The prince casually revealed that his older brother likely sent the attackers to hinder his succession efforts. Mastoma treated Yuke as a friend, not a subordinate, and showed him their new base in Ra-Jo, including a mansion and guild hall. The dungeon’s influence on the desert sparked a looming stampede. Mastoma then requested Yuke intervene.
Expected plot in I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 20
I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 20 will reveal how far the dungeon’s influence has spread and the danger it poses to civilians. With Mastoma requesting evacuation aid from the king, word may reach his royal siblings, potentially leading to political interference or rival factions arriving.
The Clover Party may have to coordinate both defense and containment efforts as the stampede intensifies. Given the dungeon’s abnormal impact on the environment, unforeseen magical or strategic challenges could complicate their attempts to neutralize the threat.
Release date and where to stream
I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 20, titled ‘The World Turns Inside-Out, is set to air at 12:55 am JST on Sunday, June 1, 2025. The series is nearing the end of its 24-episode run, which released over two consecutive seasons. The upcoming episode will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and other networks in Japan.
It will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu in Japan. Internationally, I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 20 will be available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.
For more updates on the anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
