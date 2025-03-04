Ishura Season 2 Episode 9 Introduces Kazuki the Black Tone; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Ishura Season 2 Episode 9 will take place within the confines of Okafu city, where Kazuki the Black Tone will make her appearance. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Uhak The Silent,’ Yukiharu the Twilight Diver searched for the last member of the First Party in the Gokashe Sand Sea. Meanwhile, in Arimo Village, a priest named Cunody investigated reports of an ogre's presence. Upon finding the creature, she saw it peacefully eating nuts and berries.
She named it Uhak the Silent and sought to protect it. Over time, the villagers accepted Uhak. However, after a misunderstanding involving a wolf cub, Uhak slaughtered the entire village when they attempted to exile him.
Ishura Season 2 Episode 9 will shift focus to the Free City of Okafu. Here, Yukiharu, while searching for the last First Party member, will encounter a mercenary trying to kill him. Meanwhile, Shalk the Sound Slicer is now an Okafu hired gun – however, it is unknown if he is the aforementioned mercenary.
He will be seen learning that Kazuki the Black Tone, a renowned sniper, is approaching Okafu for an unknown reason. The upcoming episode will likely explore Kazuki’s motives and potential impact on the ongoing conflicts.
Titled ‘Kazuki the Black Tone,’ Ishura Season 2 Episode 9 will be out on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 11 pm JST. It will be broadcast on various TV channels in Japan, including Tokyo MX, BS Nippon Television, and Sun Television, among others.
The episode will also be available for local streaming on platforms such as Disney+, ABEMA, and Kadokawa’s YouTube channel. International viewers can watch both Ishura Season 2 Episode 9 and the entire first season on Disney+ and other regional streaming services.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.