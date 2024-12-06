MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of MF Ghost Season 2 wrapped up the Lake Ashinoko GT race, where Kanata delivered an impressive performance throughout the race. Narrowly missing a higher ranking, the Kanata's final result may not have met all viewers' expectations, though his achievement remains noteworthy.

With The Peninsula Manazuru about to begin, don’t miss MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 10 to find out how Kanata does. Keep reading to discover the release date, the expected plot and more.

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 10 is scheduled for release on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international viewers can watch it a day earlier, on Sunday, December 8, with release times adjusted to their local time zones.

In Japan, MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 10 will air on Tokyo MX and BS11, with RKB Mainichi Broadcasting airing it at 1:20 am. Other networks, like Yomiuri TV and TV Aichi, will broadcast it at later times. International viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, which will simulcast it shortly after the Japanese airing.

Expected plot in MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 10

As per the anime’s official website, MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 10 will be titled ‘The Peninsula Begins.’ The episode focuses on preparations for the third race, the Peninsula Manazuru. Kanata’s 86 is now turbocharged, and he is fine-tuning it for the new course.

Meanwhile, Ren confides in her colleague Kyoko, grappling with whether her role as an MFG Angel allows a relationship with Kanata. The emotional conflict persists as the drivers gear up for the qualifying round. Kanata, feeling the enhanced power of his turbocharged car in MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 10, will be looking forward to a challenging new track.

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 9 recap

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 9, titled The Rival, begins as Kanata battles Akaba, maintaining a slim lead until Akaba narrowly claims third place during an uphill stretch, finishing just 50 centimeters ahead. Beckenbauer wins, with Sawatari settling for second, visibly frustrated.

Aiba overtakes Sakamoto aggressively, forcing the latter to back off. Post-race, Ren hesitates but gives Sawatari a congratulatory kiss, inciting Aiba's jealousy. Kanata loses Marie’s contact information after she offers it to him, while Ogata anticipates sharing Kanata’s prize money.

Takahashi announces plans to enter his student, Sena, in the upcoming race. Meanwhile, Ren contemplates her feelings for Kanata. Later, Kanata discusses upgrading his 86 to include a turbo, and Sena arrives in a yellow Supra to meet him in MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 9.

