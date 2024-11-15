MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of MF Ghost Season 2 saw the rain subside during the Lake Ashinoko GT race, enabling the drivers to resume without further accidents. However, the volcanic ash from Mt. Fuji presented a new challenge for many of the racers: a fog known as the White Devil.

Kanata managed to use this to their advantage in the end, turning the situation to his favor. Don’t miss MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 7 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to get the release date, where to watch it and more details.

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 7 is scheduled for release on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international viewers can watch it a day earlier, on Sunday, November 17, with release times adjusted to their local time zones.

In Japan, MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 7 will air on Tokyo MX and BS11, with RKB Mainichi Broadcasting airing it at 1:20 am. Other networks, like Yomiuri TV and TV Aichi, will broadcast it at later times. International viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, which will simulcast it shortly after the Japanese airing.

Expected plot in MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 7

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 7 will be titled ‘Lonesome Cowboy,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see Kanata capitalize on his momentum to secure third place amidst the dense fog, and as the race moves into the forested section, the fog will clear, eliminating his earlier advantage.

Now racing solo, Kanata will focus on defending his position, with Akaba’s powerful Ferrari closing the gap. Meanwhile, rivalries will heat up with Aiba facing off against Sakamoto, and a fierce battle for the lead will continue between Sawatari and Beckenbauer in MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 7.

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 6 recap

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 6, titled ‘The Devil of Ashinoko Skyline,’ continues the race at Ashinoko just as the rain eases. The track quickly becomes shrouded in dense fog, known as the ‘White Devil.’ Aiba overtakes Taylor easily, displaying strong instincts despite his reputation for being hot-headed and wearing down his tires.

Ikeda, who mentored Aiba, acknowledges this flaw while also noting his raw potential. Meanwhile, Kanata realizes that the drying puddles that had been aiding his progress are disappearing. As visibility plummets, MFG's GM Joyu chooses to continue the race, encouraged by Ikeda’s belief that MFG thrives in extreme conditions.

Kanata uses the fog to his advantage, overtaking Maezono, who slows down, and seizing fourth place. He pushes further to surpass Akaba, momentarily leading the pack. However, upon exiting the fog, Kanata is unsatisfied with his driving in MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 6, feeling he could have performed better despite his gains.

For more updates from the MF Ghost anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.