Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 12: Akane Joins Takumi’s Party; Recap, Release Date And More
Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 12 will continue after Akane and Lulu have changed sides, and the group must now faces a monster horde together. Get the release DEETS here.
The last Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time episode began three months after the heroes’ summoning. Takumi’s settlement had grown into Wedgefort, and Papek hired him to escort the heroes to Bakilatos. Here, Akira and Yamato abused civilians and attempted to buy Máni and Sofia.
Takumi refused, destroying Akira’s sword and defeating Yamato when they attacked. Akane, realizing Takumi was the key to her visions, defected with Lulu. Takumi confirmed his past and cancelled all slave contracts. As a monster army approaches Wedgefort, the Guild summonned top adventurers to defend it.
Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 12 will see Takumi, Akane, and Lulu travel to Wedgefort to face the monster invasion. During the journey, Akane may share vital information about Sidonia’s plans, though their discussion will likely be interrupted upon arrival.
The battle should conclude swiftly, leading to a celebratory gathering. At this event, Takumi may have a private conversation with Lady Nolyn, during which she will likely disclose a crucial revelation that will conclude the season and establish the next phase of Takumi’s journey.
Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 12 will air on Japanese TV at 10 pm JST on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. The episode will be released locally on March 18 in most regions. The fantasy anime series will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll.
Crunchyroll will be offering Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 12 with dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German as well.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.