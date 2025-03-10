Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 11: Takumi Takes On Sidonia’s Forces; Recap, Release Date And More
Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 11 will see the Sidonia Empire begin to go after Takumi in earnest, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The last episode of Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time saw corrupt nobles abandon a southern village, forcing its residents to flee. Godwin tasked Takumi with building a new settlement on monster-infested land. With alchemy and magic, Takumi constructed a fortified town in ten days.
The refugees were initially distrustful, especially Mani, who attempted to leave but was saved by Takumi during a monster attack. She became his maid. Meanwhile, Sidonia’s Emperor was enraged by the town’s location. A surge of magic signalled the heroes’ summoning, marking one year since Takumi’s arrival.
Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 11 will likely begin after a time skip, leading into an impending battle as Sidonia’s forces move against Takumi. The episode may also include Takumi confronting Lady Nolyn.
He will likely press her for answers regarding her assistance and his role in the conflict. As the season finale approaches, the episode may see a major event transpire, such as an injury to Takumi or Sofia, setting up the climactic showdown within the following episode.
Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 11 will be released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 10 pm JST, as announced on the series' official website. The episode will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll.
Additionally, Crunchyroll will offer Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 11 at a later date with dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German, expanding accessibility for a global audience.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.