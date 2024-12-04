Ranma 1/2 Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Ranma 1/2 saw Ranma Saotome and Akane Tendo facing off against ‘The Golden Pair of Kolhotz High School’ in an ice skating competition, where Ranma struggled to stay balanced. With Ranma’s protective feelings for Akane clearly growing, the episode saw the boy declare to Mikado that she is his fiancée as he made it clear he won’t allow him to flirt with her.

Don’t miss Ranma 1/2 Episode 10 as the fight continues with Ryoga Hibiki now Ranma’s partner. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more details.

Ranma 1/2 Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Ranma 1/2 Episode 10 is scheduled to air on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. This timing means that most international fans can expect a daytime release the day before, around 3:55 pm GMT / 8:55 am PT / 11:55 am ET.

Fans should keep in mind that the exact release time may differ depending on the region and time zone. In Japan, viewers can catch Ranma 1/2 Episode 10 on NNS (Nippon TV), while those outside Japan can watch the English-subbed version on Netflix.

Expected plot in Ranma 1/2 Episode 10

Ranma 1/2 Episode 10 will likely continue the skating battle, with female Ranma and Ryoga facing Mikado and Azusa. As the rivals are forced to cooperate with one another, fans can look forward to Ryoga’s strength and Ranma’s adaptability being used to overcome the experienced Golden Pair.

Additionally, Ranma 1/2 Episode 10 may finally introduce Shampoo, a formidable new character and key figure in future storylines. Given her appearance in the opening sequence, her arrival may occur at the conclusion of this episode, serving as a transition into her arc.

Ranma 1/2 Episode 9 recap

Ranma 1/2 Episode 9, titled ‘I’ll Never Let Go,’ sees Ryoga arrive at the pair-skating match between Ranma and Akane against Mikado and Azusa, planning to support Akane as P-Chan. Ranma transforms Ryoga into his pig form to keep him out of the way.

During the battle, Ranma struggles on the ice due to his lack of skating experience but prioritizes protecting Akane when Mikado attempts to flirt with her. Azusa and Mikado employ a helicopter-style maneuver to separate them, but Ranma shields Akane, taking significant damage.

Ultimately, Ryoga, in human form, steps in as Akane’s substitute, joining Ranma to face the Golden Pair in Ranma 1/2 Episode 9.

