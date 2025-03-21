Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 24: Sunraku To Challenge Ctarnidd; Recap, Release Date And More
Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 24 will finally see Sunraku face the Unique Monster, Ctarnidd of the Abyss, directly, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Malice at 100 Meters Per Second,’ Katzo shows Rakuro footage of his loss to Sylvia at a previous GGC. Rakuro acknowledges her superior reaction speed and plans to target her teammates instead.
He notices a masked foreign girl interested in Shangri-La Frontier, who is later revealed as Sylvia. She impulsively decides to play the game. Meanwhile, Rakuro encounters Atlanticus, a massive shark that hunts dragon-fish. Testing a theory, he lures it toward a Sealing General tower before getting caught in its devastating attack.
Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 24 will see Sunraku team up with Araba to challenge Atlanticus Leprorca. The battle will prove difficult due to Atlanticus’s powerful beam attacks and wide-range electric strikes.
Struggling against its overwhelming strength, Sunraku will devise a risky plan that exploits the city’s inversion effect. By utilizing the unique properties of Ruluiath, he will aim to counter Atlanticus’s abilities and gain the upper hand in the fight.
Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 24, titled ‘O King of the Deep, I Shall Defeat Thee,’ is scheduled to air on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST. For viewers in other time zones, this translates to 1:00 am PT/ 8:00 am GMT/ 4:00 am ET.
In Japan, Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 24 will be available on JNN, including MBS and TBS. International fans can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll, with a subscription required for access.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.