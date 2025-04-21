Why Akaza Never Kills Women In Demon Slayer: A Love That Outlived His Humanity

This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga.

Among the many fearsome demons in Demon Slayer, Akaza stands out – not just for his martial skill or his position as Upper Rank Three, but for one personal rule he follows unwaveringly: he refuses to kill or consume women.

This self-imposed code, rare among demons, stems from the remnants of a life he no longer remembers but continues to influence him. Keep reading to learn more about Akaza’s past and why he follows this code.

Before becoming a demon, Akaza was a human named Hakuji. His early life was almost exclusively defined by hardship – poverty, violence, and the tragic loss of his father, who died hoping his son would lead an honest life. Later, after being taken in by a dojo master named Keizo, Hakuji found peace through martial arts and fell in love with Keizo’s daughter, Koyuki.

He vowed to protect the two, only for both to be murdered by a rival dojo. Enraged, he massacred those responsible. This drew the attention of Muzan Kibutsuji, who offered him the chance to become a demon. Hakuji, having lost everything dear to him, accepted Muzan’s proposal.

As Akaza the demon, Hakuji lost his memories. However, traces of his humanity still remained. His fighting style was inspired by Keizo’s teachings, while his Compass Needle technique was drawn from his fiancée Koyuki’s name and hairpin.

These hint at the past he subconsciously clings to, with his refusal to kill women also tying directly to Koyuki, the woman he loved, protected, and failed to save. Even Muzan, who values strength above all, had given Akaza special permission to follow this rule, though he teased and asked him to stop.

Akaza’s restraint, especially in a world where demons indulge every craving, shows his core values endured. Though he committed horrific acts, his moral code – honoring the memory of Koyuki – sets him apart. In the end, it is this lingering humanity that makes Akaza one of Demon Slayer’s most tragic and compelling figures.

