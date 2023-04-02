Bholaa Day 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn led action-thriller sees good gains on Saturday; Netts Rs 10.75 crores

Ajay Devgn and Tabu led Bholaa showed good gains on its first Saturday. The collections were the highest of the three days as it collected around Rs 10.50 - 11 crores nett. The national multiplexes contributed Rs 5.95 crores on Saturday compared to Rs 5.20 crores of Thursday and Rs 3.25 crores of Friday. The mass centres which were strong on the first day due to Ram Navmi, were lower on Saturday. The three day total of the film stands at around Rs 27.75 crores nett and it should see its highest single day collections on day 4, that is on Sunday. The four day extended weekend looks to close at around Rs 40 - 41 crores and if masses show more support, it can go even higher.

Bholaa Is Benefitting From A Decent To Good Word Of Mouth

Bholaa has a favourable word of mouth which many recent big releases haven't had, and if the film sustains over the weekdays, it can get the benefit of a few more holidays in the next two weeks. The first week collections look to close at around Rs 58 crores and then it will all be about entering the Rs 100 crore nett club in India, again a number that has only been breached by 9 Bollywood films post-pandemic.

Bholaa Needs To Nett Over Rs 100 Crores In India To Be Profitable For Everyone Involved

The film is a remake and upon that, the Ramzan period is keeping the Muslim audience away. Hitting the Rs 100 crore nett mark in its eventual run will atleast help it become a safe movie venture. With a worldwide share of around Rs 55 crores after commission and with very good non-theatrical gains, the film atleast won't be a losing venture for anyone involved. Bholaa, by tomorrow, will become the third highest grossing Hindi film of 2023 and it doesn't really prove much except for the fact that it has been a poor year for the Hindi film industry outside a couple of films doing respectable business.

Although Bholaa Trails Dasara, It Can Outgross It In The Eventual Run

Bholaa currently is trailing behind Dasara but the growth on Saturday indicates that it can outgross Dasara in its full run or atleast match it. The thing is that Dasara is a way smaller film than Bholaa and matching it or grossing slightly higher doesn't mean much. Upon that, the theatrical share of Dasara will be higher than Bholaa regardless, because share percentage is higher.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Bholaa are as follows:-



Day 1 - Rs 10.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 6.50 cr

Day 3 - Rs 10.75 cr

Total = 27.25 crores Nett India after 3 days

