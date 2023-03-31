Bholaa Day 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn - Tabu starrer drops by over 35 percent; Collects Rs 6.5 crores

Ajay Devgn and Tabu led Bholaa saw a sharp 35 - 40 percent drop in its collections on the second day. The film collected around Rs 6.50 crores on day 2 after a day 1 of Rs 10.50 crores. The 2 day nett total stands at Rs 17 crores and the film will need to come back to day 1 levels on Saturday, go over it on Sunday and also sustain over the weekdays to see a fair result.

Bholaa Needs To Consolidate Over The Weekend

Bholaa was aided by Ram Navmi on day 1 and that helped in good spot bookings. However, Friday was a working day and the spot bookings weren't as strong. The ticket rates in multiplexes are high courtesy a good percentage of 3D shows and multiplexes gain well on Saturday. Makers will hope for strong gains on Saturday to lay foundation for a good Sunday.

Like Most Indian Films Post Pandemic, Bholaa Can Get An Advantage Of A Long Run

The two day collections of Bholaa are low. But the good part is that liked films hold better than they did pre-pandemic and it will eventually become a game of holding well with no real competition for 3 weeks. It is to be said that Ramzan is keeping the Muslim crowd away from theatres. Upon that, since the film is a remake, it already is catering to a relatively small audience base.

Bholaa's 2 Day Worldwide Collections Are Less Than Rs 30 Crores

The collections internationally aren't too appealing and the 2 day gross collections of Bholaa are less than Rs 30 crores. It is clearly the second most preferred Indian film this week, behind Nani starrer Dasara, which is doing strong business and is approaching Rs 50 cr gross worldwide.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Bholaa are as follows:-



Day 1 - Rs 10.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 6.50 cr

Total = 17 crores Nett India after 2 days

Coming to other running Hindi movies, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar dropped by 10 percent and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway dropped by 20 percent from yesterday.

