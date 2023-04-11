Box Office: Bholaa drops again after decent 2nd weekend; Gumraah fails to attract audiences to theatres

It was a dull Tuesday at the Indian box office. Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Bholaa was the most preferred Hindi film again, as it collected around Rs 1.20 crores nett on day 13. Gumraah starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur collected around Rs 45 lakhs on day 5 and these numbers don't help at all. They are lower than the two Hollywood imports The Pope Exorcist and The New Super Mario Bros Movie. A Hollywood film topping weekly charts is no longer an exception, as it was once upon a time.

Bholaa Is Heading Towards An India Lifetime Cume Of Rs 80 - 85 Crores Nett

Bholaa is trending fairly but the drops on weekdays have limited the scope of the film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore nett India club. The film is slowly creeping its way to a lifetime total of Rs 80 - 85 crores nett in India. The worldwide gross shall be slightly over Rs 100 crores, making it the third Hindi original to breach that figure this year, after Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It is also the highest grossing remake this year but that isn't really an achievement as the other films have seen outright rejection.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Bholaa Is As Follows:-



Day 1 - Rs 10.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 6.50 cr

Day 3 - Rs 11 cr

Day 4 - Rs 13.25 cr

Day 5 - Rs 4.25 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 4.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs 2.75 cr

Day 8 - Rs 2.40 cr

Day 9 - Rs 3.25 cr

Day 10 - Rs 3.75 cr

Day 11 - Rs 4.25 cr

Day 12 - Rs 1.30 cr

Day 13 - Rs 1.20 cr

Total = Rs 68.75 crores nett in India

Gumraah Performs Poorly And Doesn't Even Emerge As The Most Preferred Hindi Film For The Week

Gumraah, yet another remake, is performing poorly, theatrically. The film had a weekend of less than Rs 4 crores nett and the 5 day total of the film is slightly less than Rs 5 crores. The trend of the film suggests a lifetime total of around Rs 8 crores and it is a dismal number. The film is affected because of the remake tag and of course the fact that it doesn't have enough hype. The content of the film isn't bad but when you are unable to build enough curiosity around the film, the fate is sealed.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gumraah Is As Follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 1.10 cr

Day 2 - Rs 1.25 cr

Day 3 - Rs 1.50 cr

Day 4 - Rs 50 lakh

Day 5 - Rs 40 lakh

Total = Rs 4.75 cr nett in India

The 2 New Hollywood Films Are More Preferred In India Than Gumraah

The Pope Exorcist and The New Super Mario Bros Movie are both doing fair business and will cross the Rs 10 crore nett India threshold the very least. The New Super Mario Bros Movie is setting benchmarks at the worldwide box office and is marching towards a lifetime total of over a billion dollars. The Pope Exorcist is yet to see a release in its primary markets but is expected to do well.

There is no significant release the next week as well and the films running shall enjoy yet another week of no competition.

