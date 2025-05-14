Box Office: Hollywood's tentpole films come to rescue North Indian exhibitors this Summer; here's how

Currently, the Hindi film industry is enjoying the success of Raid 2 at the box office. Released on May 1, 2025, this Ajay Devgn film has seen a largely positive response critically as well as commercially. This positive response has resulted in the film being a profitable venture. However, this enjoyment is not going to last long, as Raid 2 is currently nearing the end of its second week.

Soon, it would slow down with the release of two big Hollywood entertainers, namely Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines. The former is a big-scale action entertainer led by Tom Cruise, as well as the ending of one of the most popular action franchises in the world. Meanwhile, the latter is the comeback of a horror thriller franchise on the big screens.

Particularly for North Indian exhibitors, these two Hollywood releases are the forthcoming saviors of the month, meant to carry them till June. This is because the month lacks any other big releases from Bollywood. The next Hindi film the audiences as well as the trade look forward to is Housefull 5, a big-budget comic entertainer set to release on June 5, 2025, followed by Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, 2025.

Expectations from the upcoming Hollywood releases at the Indian box office

The Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 8 rides on big expectations coming from the audience. The complete franchise is meant to present an unmissable theatrical experience, which would probably continue with The Final Reckoning. This film series enjoys a constant growth in its performance, which is expected to continue, judging by the advance booking trends of the film. It is set to hit the big screens across India on May 17, 2025.

As of Final Destination: Bloodlines, it is the sixth installment of the much-loved Final Destination franchise. Set to release on May 15, 2025, the film is expected to take an average start at the box office. This is not a sign of worry, as being a horror film, it would see a much better response in its spot bookings.

Though there are chances it might get overshadowed by the Tom Cruise starrer in its lifetime run, a positive reception can still help the film attract a good volume of audience interested in this genre.

