Box Office: KGF 2 (Hindi) knocks off Bahubali 2 to clock an all time opening weekend record; RRR stays steady

Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon had yet another Rs. 40 cr + nett day at the box office as the film zoomed past the Rs. 100 cr mark in style. The film broke the highest first-weekend record that was held by Baahubali 2 and is on its way towards a 4-day cumulative total of Rs. 190 cr nett. With the strong hold KGF: Chapter 2 is seeing, the film is a certified Blockbuster even without looking at the Monday hold. KGF: Chapter 2 raked in Rs. 42.50 cr at the box office on its first Saturday, which is a drop of less than 10 per cent from the first Friday numbers. The 3-day weekend total stands at a mammoth figure of Rs 141.25 crore, meaning an approx. gross of Rs 166.75 crore.



The big cities like Mumbai and Delhi and regions like East Punjab fell by 10 per cent while mass centres like Central and Eastern India, which had a good hold on Friday because of the spillover demand of day 1 were down by 15 per cent on Saturday. All this is usual trending for a mass film and all centres will come into play on Sunday as it is well on course for another Rs. 45 cr + day in its run with chances higher of closing in closer to Rs. 50 cr nett.



One has to note that KGF: Chapter 2 is raking these numbers for its Hindi version without much support from the southern belts because it is playing in its respective state language down south. The greatest success of KGF: Chapter 2 lies in the fact that it has made a massive audience for itself from a spectacular television run. Television has helped “Rocky Bhai” become a household name and when the masses lap onto a film, there is just no stopping. The film has all the chances to topple Dangal to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film in the Hindi language after Bahubali 2, which rightfully tops the list. S.S



Rajamouli’s RRR had yet another strong day at the box office with collections around Rs. 3 cr mark. RRR is expected to cross the magical figure of Rs. 250 cr nett for its Hindi version on its fourth Sunday to become the highest-grossing film in the Hindi belts this year until it is toppled by KGF: Chapter 2 in the next few days. RRR is a Super-Hit at the box office and the Hindi version is looking to close around the Rs 275 crore mark.



The day-wise nett box office collection of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR is as follows.



KGF: Chapter 2

Thursday – Rs. 53 cr

Friday – Rs. 45.75 cr

Saturday – Rs. 42.50 cr



Total - Rs. 141.25 cr



RRR

3 weeks – Rs. 242 cr



Friday – Rs. 3 cr

Saturday Rs. 3 cr



Total - Rs. 248 cr



