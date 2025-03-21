Box Office: Malayalam film industry faces losses worth Rs 52 crores with 17 releases in February

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) has been on alert for a long time due to the worsening performance of the film industry. This tension arises majorly due to the heavy losses their films have been incurring at the box office for the past few months.

As the most recent evidence to justify this box office stress, the KFPA officially released a list of Malayalam films released in the month of February along with their respective theatrical share. As the list explains, February saw 17 releases at the box office out of which 11 turned out to be huge disasters with just 1 box office hit.

As per the association, this step comes as a factual answer against several claims from filmmakers showing inflated box office figures for films which failed to do well. Additionally, the association plans to release a similar list for every coming month. As per the records, the only hit of February month was Officer On Duty starring Kunchacko Boban, directed by Jithu Ashraf. Besides, David and Bromance have not suffered any loss due to selling OTT and several other rights which can compensate for the gap in their theatrical shares.

The biggest disaster out of the 17 releases is revealed to be Lovedale. The film was made on a budget of Rs 1.60 crore and saw a theatre share of just Rs 10K at the box office. These stats show an unimaginable 99.9% loss for the film. The 17 movies collectively were made with a budget of Rs 75.23 crore and ended up contributing just Rs 23.55 crore as Kerala’s theatre share.

Advertisement

The next big release of the Malayalam film industry comes in the form of L2: Empuraan, the much awaited sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer. The film is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh and others leading the film.

Trailer of the film was released very recently on 20 March marking the beginning of its full-fledged advance booking. With the film showing blockbuster signs along with a record Mollywood opening day being evident from the film’s pre-sales, this Mohanlal starrer can possibly bring the Malayalam film industry out of this dry phase.

Malayalam movies released in February, their budget and Kerala theatre share



Movie Name Budget Producer Share Izha Rs 63 Lakh Rs 45K Lovedale Rs 1.60 crore Rs 10K Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal Rs 5.48 crore Rs 33 Lakh Bromance Rs 8 crore Rs 4 crore Daveed Rs 9 crore Rs 3.50 crore Painkili Rs 5 crore Rs 2.50 crore Officer on Duty Rs 13 crore Rs 11 crore Chattuli Rs 3.40 crore Rs 32 Lakh Get Set Baby Rs 9 crore Rs 1.40 crore Thadavu NA NA Urul Rs 25 Lakh Rs 1 Lakh Machante Maalakha Rs 5.12 crore Rs 40 Lakh Athma Saho Rs 1.50 crore Rs 30 Lakh Arike Rs 1.50 crore Rs 55K Idi Mazha Kaattu Rs 5.74 crore Rs 2.10 Lakh Aapp Kaise Ho Rs 2.50 crore Rs 5 Lakh Randaam Yaamam Rs 2.50 crore Rs 80K

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.