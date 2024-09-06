Horror Maestro Mike Flanagan Calls THIS Film ‘The Scariest Movie’ He's Ever Made; Find Out

Mike Flanagan is known for his epic horror entries that have kept the audience up for many nights. While he was supposed to be a part of The Exorcist trilogy, Flanagan has now been moved on to a new project by Universal Pictures, which is being referred to as one of “the scariest movies” by the director.

Recently opening up about his next project, The Life of Chuck, Mike Flanagan reflected on how the whole team is working hard enough to make the film remembered for decades.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director of Midnight Mass also mentioned that he is not interested in stepping into a franchise until there are new points to be touched in its storyline.

He also added that The Exorcist was a movie he chased for a very long duration because he had some new plans for that franchise.

However, while talking about his new entry, The Life of Chuck, he stressed that the movie had given him a new opportunity where he could do things that had never been done before.

Talking about the franchise, Flanagan then stated it is “something that honors what came before it but isn’t built on nostalgia.”

Mike Flanagan also stated to THR that he is aware that people have high expectations from his next movie, while also adding that no one is more intimidated than himself.

Universal Pictures had previously announced that Mike Flanagan would be the next name to join The Exorcist’s franchise as a director. However, following the poor performance of The Exorcist: Believer, which was supposed to start a horror trilogy, the studio decided to move ahead with some new plans and in a different direction.

The Exorcist: Believer was a movie that was a direct sequel to 1973’s horror classic. The movie starred Leslie Odom Jr. as Victor Fielding. In this movie, Fielding’s daughter, Angela, is shown to disappear in the woods with her friend Katherine. The friends, however, are found a few days later, but now they are possessed by a satanic entity.

Ellen Burstyn, who was seen in the original movie, reprised her role of Chris MacNeil in the 2023 project.

David Gordon Green, who was supposed to helm the now-canceled Exorcist trilogy, stated to IndieWire that the sequels were supposed to follow Ann Dowd’s character Ann, who is shown to be Victor Fielding’s neighbor nurse.

The Exorcist: Believer was released on October 6, 2023.

