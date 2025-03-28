Box Office: What Salman Khan Revealed About His Upcoming Movies post Sikandar

Salman Khan’s latest Eid action entertainer Sikandar is set to release soon in theatres on 30 March 2025. It is directed by Tamil director A.R. Murugadoss, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. The full fledged advance booking for the film has started and the promotions are going on in full swing.

As a part of its promotions, Salman Khan recently appeared for a press conference where he answered several questions from the media, including a few about what is being planned for his next film post Sikandar. The superstar talked about planning two movies currently, an action movie with Sanjay Dutt along with a different movie to mark his reunion with Sooraj Barjatya.

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies Post Sikandar

Salman Khan last worked with Sooraj Barjatya a decade ago in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which released in 2015. The romantic family drama film was a box office hit which collected Rs 194.25 crore. As his next with the director, Salman said that the Sooraj Barjatya film can be made possible after his next release.

Further, Salman also confirmed doing a rustic action thriller also starring his elder brother in the industry, Sanjay Dutt. He also said that the film would be officially announced later with the rest of the details. Another addition to the list is a Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel, known to be roaming around in rumours for a long time. It is not confirmed when the sequel of this blockbuster film would happen but the film is currently in the writing stage right now.

Advertisement

Salman Khan Shelved Movies

Among his upcoming movies, many biggies were once thought to be surely happening but now have been put on hold or shelved. These films include Tiger vs Pathaan and Jawan director Atlee’s next. Tiger vs Pathaan once carried a huge buzz among both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fans before the release of Tiger 3 but is currently not happening. Tiger 3 is remembered as a box office underperformer, collecting Rs 260 crores India nett, lesser than its prequel Tiger Zinda Hai.

Talking about his movie with Atlee, Salman Khan said, "I don't think it's happening right now. It was happening at one point of time. We tried really hard to work it out, but somehow it didn't happen. I believe it was the budget of the film. It's a very high budget film. So, now the film has been pushed."

Atlee is a Tamil director who became popular in the whole nation post his 2023 All Time Blockbuster Pan-India film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead with a double role. The film featured an ensemble cast of actors from both Bollywood and Kollywood which made it accepted nationwide at the box office.The film collected over Rs 554 crores at the box office, being the highest grosser of Shah Rukh Khan’s career and the highest grossing Hindi film of 2023.

Advertisement

Are you excited to watch Sikandar releasing in theatres on 30 March. Let us know in the comments. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.